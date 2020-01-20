Rangers Maven
Rangers' Elvis Andrus Donates Equipment For Local High School Teams

Chris Halicke

DALLAS – On Monday, Texas Rangers' shortstop Elvis Andrus joined the team's support of Thomas Jefferson High School by making a donation to purchase equipment for their baseball and softball teams. 

Thomas Jefferson High School was heavily damaged by tornadoes that came through North Texas on October 20th. The Rangers have been providing support for the high school's baseball and softball teams for the past several months. 

In recognition of Andrus' generosity, the Rangers renamed the first base dugout the Elvis Andrus First Base Dugout at Oates Field in the Texas Rangers Youth Academy in Dallas. 

"As an organization, the Texas Rangers are really involved in helping the community," Andrus said at Monday's presentation on Oates Field. "For me, it was easy to jump in and help out. I'm really glad they enjoyed the day today."

The donated equipment to the baseball and softball teams include helmet, bats, gloves, catchers gear, baseballs, softballs, equipment bags, among other items. 

"It's always awesome when you get free stuff," Andrus laughed. "It's always good to maintain their dreams and their hope. We're available for them to reach out, and as long as we can help, I'm all in."

In the aftermath of the October tornadoes, the Rangers reached out to Thomas Jefferson High School. The high school's baseball and softball teams have been using the Rangers' Youth Academy indoor facilities during the offseason. They will also join Pinkston and Sunset High Schools in playing their home games at Rangers' Youth Academy fields this upcoming season. 

The Rangers have been providing equipment to the baseball and softball teams for the past several months. They also afforded gift cards to affected families in the Dallas Independent School District, along with thousands of dollars of school supplies for Thomas Jefferson High School students. 

"Coming from Venezuela, the sport is everything for me and my family," Andrus said. "I can help support my family, and now I can support and help the community and other people affected. This sport is amazing...it's always great to be a part of letting them continue to have that passion, follow their dreams, and become great citizens."

