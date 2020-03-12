Inside The Rangers
REPORT: Chris Stapleton Concert, The First Event Scheduled for Globe Life Field, Has Been Postponed

Chris Halicke

The first event scheduled for Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, has been postponed. 

According to a report by Levi Weaver of The Athletic, the concert featuring Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, and Jamey Johnson has been postponed. This decision came from artist management and LiveNation, so it does not directly affect the potential decision to cancel or postpone the exhibition games scheduled for March 23-24 or the home opener on March 31. 

The club has not confirmed the report. 

The sports world has been rocked by the spread of COVID-19, or simply the coronavirus. Just a day ago, the NCAA announced that both men's and women's tournaments will be played sans fans in attendance. The NHL's game in Columbus between the Blue Jackets and Penguins currently has also been set to be played without fans in the stands. 

In a massive turn of events, after discovering that Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA suspended their regular season. Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday morning, Major League Soccer announced they have suspended their season for 30 days. The Southeastern, American, Big Ten, Mid-Atlantic Conferences, as well as Conference-USA, have also announced the cancellation of their conference basketball tournaments.

The NFL, the lone professional sports league not currently in-season, has even begun to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

No word has come from Major League Baseball yet when it comes to postponing or canceling spring or regular season games. The only major efforts have been banning media from clubhouses (which was part of a unified statement alonside the NBA, NHL, and MLS), and teams beginning to pulls scouts off the road, per a report by ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Rangers are one of those teams who have begun this process. 

The impact COVID-19 continues to have on the world of sports remains fluid. Changes are being made from moment-to-moment. Stay tuned for further information regarding COVID-19 and its effect on the Texas Rangers, Major League Baseball, and the world of sports. This is an issue that is not going away any time soon. 

