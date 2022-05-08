Skip to main content

Just How Much Alcohol do Rangers Fans Drink on Gameday?

A recent survey sought to find out just how much MLB fans drink at every park in the country

Beer and liquor are plentiful at Globe Life Field. But just how much of it are Texas Rangers fans consuming in comparison to the rest of Major League Baseball?

Box Score News and nyonlinegambling.com sought to find out, surveying more than 2,000 fans to find out their drinking habits inside and outside of MLB stadiums.

May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; A Rangers Six Shooter runs on top of the dugout prior to a game between the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Flag

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning

Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Hearn

The result? Rangers fans are middle of the road when it comes to in-game alcohol consumption, but they seem to know how to pre-game.

The survey revealed that Rangers fans took in 2.48 drinks per game, which was good for No. 19 in the rankings. No. 1, appropriately enough, were Colorado Rockies fans, who consume 3.09 drinks per game at Coors Field.

The survey also showed that Rangers fans spend, on average, $18.40 per game on alcohol.

The Rangers are just below the average consumption for the league (2.62) and just above the average spend per game ($18.13).

Now, pre-game is another story. The group also surveyed fans’ drinking habits before the game, and there the Rangers came out at No. 5, behind the Chicago White Sox, the Minnesota Twins, the Kansas City Royals and the Miami Marlins.

Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Perez

Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager and Marcus Seimen

Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Jonah Heim

Rangers fans appear to be taking full advantage of the bar scene at nearby Texas Live!, if these results are any indication.

If you do like drinking during Rangers games, whether pre-game or during the game, don’t worry. The Rangers return home on Tuesday to start a nine-game homestand that will feature the Kansas City Royals, the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels.

