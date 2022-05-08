Just How Much Alcohol do Rangers Fans Drink on Gameday?
Beer and liquor are plentiful at Globe Life Field. But just how much of it are Texas Rangers fans consuming in comparison to the rest of Major League Baseball?
Box Score News and nyonlinegambling.com sought to find out, surveying more than 2,000 fans to find out their drinking habits inside and outside of MLB stadiums.
The Texas Flag
Dane Dunning
Taylor Hearn
The result? Rangers fans are middle of the road when it comes to in-game alcohol consumption, but they seem to know how to pre-game.
The survey revealed that Rangers fans took in 2.48 drinks per game, which was good for No. 19 in the rankings. No. 1, appropriately enough, were Colorado Rockies fans, who consume 3.09 drinks per game at Coors Field.
The survey also showed that Rangers fans spend, on average, $18.40 per game on alcohol.
The Rangers are just below the average consumption for the league (2.62) and just above the average spend per game ($18.13).
Rangers' Winning Streak Snapped As Yankees Walk Off in Game 1 of Doubleheader
The Texas Rangers fell short in a pitcher's duel, having their four-game winning streak snapped on a walk-off home run.
Rangers at Yankees Pregame Notes: Game 1 of Mother's Day Doubleheader
After a three-day hiatus, the Texas Rangers begin their three-game series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx with a doubleheader on Mother's Day.
Rangers Mailbag: Will Postponed Games Halt Momentum of Four-Game Winning Streak?
With the Texas Rangers off for a third straight day, we're taking some time to address questions from the fan base.
Now, pre-game is another story. The group also surveyed fans’ drinking habits before the game, and there the Rangers came out at No. 5, behind the Chicago White Sox, the Minnesota Twins, the Kansas City Royals and the Miami Marlins.
Martin Perez
Corey Seager and Marcus Seimen
Jonah Heim
Rangers fans appear to be taking full advantage of the bar scene at nearby Texas Live!, if these results are any indication.
If you do like drinking during Rangers games, whether pre-game or during the game, don’t worry. The Rangers return home on Tuesday to start a nine-game homestand that will feature the Kansas City Royals, the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.