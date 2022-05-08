Just How Much Alcohol do Rangers Fans Drink on Gameday?

A recent survey sought to find out just how much MLB fans drink at every park in the country

Beer and liquor are plentiful at Globe Life Field. But just how much of it are Texas Rangers fans consuming in comparison to the rest of Major League Baseball?

Box Score News and nyonlinegambling.com sought to find out, surveying more than 2,000 fans to find out their drinking habits inside and outside of MLB stadiums.

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports The Texas Flag Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dane Dunning Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Taylor Hearn

The result? Rangers fans are middle of the road when it comes to in-game alcohol consumption, but they seem to know how to pre-game.

The survey revealed that Rangers fans took in 2.48 drinks per game, which was good for No. 19 in the rankings. No. 1, appropriately enough, were Colorado Rockies fans, who consume 3.09 drinks per game at Coors Field.

The survey also showed that Rangers fans spend, on average, $18.40 per game on alcohol.

The Rangers are just below the average consumption for the league (2.62) and just above the average spend per game ($18.13).

Now, pre-game is another story. The group also surveyed fans’ drinking habits before the game, and there the Rangers came out at No. 5, behind the Chicago White Sox, the Minnesota Twins, the Kansas City Royals and the Miami Marlins.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Martin Perez Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Corey Seager and Marcus Seimen Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports Jonah Heim

Rangers fans appear to be taking full advantage of the bar scene at nearby Texas Live!, if these results are any indication.

If you do like drinking during Rangers games, whether pre-game or during the game, don’t worry. The Rangers return home on Tuesday to start a nine-game homestand that will feature the Kansas City Royals, the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels.

