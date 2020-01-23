Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Podcasts
Prospects

Globe Life Field Construction Nearing Completion; "We'll Get It Done"

Chris Halicke

The Rangers' new home has been officially branded.

Installation of the first exterior sign of Globe Life Field was completed on Thursday. The sign shines above the North Plaza Entrance of the new state-of-the-art ballpark. More exterior signs will be installed on all sides of the stadium during the next few weeks.

"Today marks a very important waypoint in that journey from naming rights partner deal to groundbreaking to the installation and lighting of our first permanent sign here at new Globe Life Field," Joe Januszewski announced, who is the Rangers VP of Business Partnerships and Development. "It's a banner day and it is soon to be baseball time in Texas again."

Construction of the ballpark is approximately at 91% completion. Work on the field surface is underway as 60% of the concrete work in complete with clay installation planning to be installed next week. 30,000 of the 40,300 seats have been installed. 

Manhattan Construction Company is also working on the ETFE roof panels, which is about 40% complete. These panels allow natural light into the ballpark. The planned deadline for completion is mid-February.

As Opening Day rapidly approaches, anxiety can build around whether the final deadline is met and the Rangers, HKS, and Manhattan Construction Company are not concerned about missing that deadline.

"Yes, we don't have a choice," Rob Matwick, Rangers EVP of Business Operations, told the media on Thursday. "There's not a fallback position. If you talk to the guys from Manhattan, who are in charge of building this, they haven't missed a deadline yet and we don't intend to now."

"We've got a great team behind it. In some cases, we're working 16 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week. If we have to shift to 24 hours-a-day, I know Manhattan is prepared to do that. We're relying on the construction experts, but we'll get it done."

The first event at Globe Life Field is set for March 14th, which features Chris Stapleton with Willie Nelson and Jamey Johnson in concert. 

The Rangers first exhibition game at Globe Life Field is on March 23rd against the St. Louis Cardinals, while the regular season home opener is March 31st against the Los Angeles Angels. 

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: @SIrangersmaven
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations on our community page. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rangers' Gallo Poised for Big Year in 2020

Joey Gallo's 2019 season was cut short by injuries, but the all star slugger is ready to bounce back in 2020.

Chris Halicke

Versatility Will Be One of the Rangers' Key Strengths in 2020

The Rangers are revamped and looking to contend this season. As a part of the moves made, versatility has become a key component for the 2020 Texas Rangers.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Elvis Andrus Donates Equipment For Local High School Teams

Texas Rangers' shortstop Elvis Andrus made a generous donation to purchase equipment for the baseball and softball teams at Thomas Jefferson High School.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Trevino is 'Ready For An Opportunity'

With competition brewing behind the plate, Jose Trevino is ready for an opportunity to show management that he belongs in Arlington.

Chris Halicke

by

Chris Halicke

Rangers Update: Arenado, Nicasio, and Strop

The Rangers are still active in adding to the roster and there are updates some new and old targets the Rangers have coveted.

Chris Halicke

Expectations Are High For Rangers Going Into 2020

Rangers' management is investing in the 2020 squad, elevating expectations for the team in 2020.

Chris Halicke

Baseball America Releases Rangers' Top Ten Prospect Rankings

Baseball America released their rankings of the Rangers' top ten prospects, which included an influx of international talent.

Chris Halicke

Former Ranger is the Latest Victim of Astros' Cheating Scandal

Former Texas Rangers player Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets mutually agreed to part ways on Thursday. Beltran was hired on November 1st to be the next manager of the Mets.

Chris Halicke

After Latest Signings, the Rangers Will Remain Active in Adding to the Roster

The Rangers officially announced their two latest free agent signings on Wednesday. Even after adding Chirinos and Frazier, the team will remain active in adding to the roster.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Chirinos Excited About Reunion; 'It's Really Special to be Back Home'

The Texas Rangers and Robinson Chirinos have reunited on a one-year contract, but for Chirinos, it's a special homecoming.

Chris Halicke