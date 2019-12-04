Rangers Maven
News

Globe Life Field Dimensions Announced; Honoring Rangers' Legacy

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers officially announced the dimensions for Globe Life Field on Wednesday. The numbers honor the legacy of the franchise. 

Left Field: 329’
Left-center alley: 372’
Center Field: 407’
Deepest distance of park: 410’
Right-center alley: 374’
Right Field: 326’ 

Also announced, the Rangers' dugout will be on the first base side and the home bullpen will be in right field, same as their former home Globe Life Park. 

As Globe Life Field nears completion, the announcement of these numbers was highly anticipated. The dimensions suggest it could remain a hitter's park like Globe Life Park was, but the deeper dimensions in center field could make a difference. It's hard to know for sure until baseball is actually played there. 

While there are some differences, the dimensions are not vastly different than their former home of 25 years. Here's a look at the difference between the two ballparks' dimensions.

Not only are the dimensions pretty similar to Globe Life Park, but the Rangers went a step further on how they chose the dimensions. 

Globe Life Field's dimensions were chosen based on former players, teams, or managers as a way of honoring the legacy of the Rangers' 48 seasons in Arlington. 

Th Rangers don't have the storied history of the ball clubs who have been around for over a century. However, they've made plenty of memories and had great players as a part of their history. This is a great way to honor the past as they enter into a ballpark that will hopefully be their home for many seasons. 

They will be carrying on the legacy of Rangers' history while also coming off the most successful decade in Rangers' history. Texas won four division titles, two American League pennants, and nearly hauled in their first World Series championship in 2011. 

The Rangers are now turning around after a short rebuild and plan to contend again as they begin play in this new beautiful, state-of-the-art, retractable roof ballpark next season. 

The Rangers are honoring the past while carrying the optimism of contention with them into their new home. 

