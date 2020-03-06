WATCH: Globe Life Field's Synthetic Grass – Is It That Different for the Texas Rangers?

If you've noticed an uptick in the video quality, you can thank Bri Amaranthus, our newest contributor at Inside The Rangers on Sports Illustrated.

Bri is an Emmy-winning reporter who recently signed on with Sports Illustrated. She is the newest digital reporter on CowboysSI.com and DallasBasketball.com, covering the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks respectively. She will also be providing a lot of video content for us at Inside The Rangers, so let's give her a Texas-sized welcome!

A few of Amaranthus’ career highlights include the first College Football Playoff, NBA Playoffs, a Final Four run, multiple Rose Bowls and nationwide features. Amaranthus also took a stab at accepting roses as a contestant on ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’.

In the featured video above, Bri Amaranthus and our Rangers insider Chris Halicke discuss the new synthetic surface at Globe Life Field and if it really is that much different than the real thing.

The new synthetic grass at Globe Life Field is a polarizing topic.

For baseball traditionalists, the game is always better on grass. In this new age with retractable roof stadiums, it's not as simple as laying down a natural surface and letting it be. The upkeep takes a much larger effort and sometimes, it's still in vain. This is why the Rangers were open to the idea of a synthetic surface, which they ultimately decided was the best choice for their new home at Globe Life Field.

Stay tuned with Inside The Rangers on SI for all of the great new video content to go along with the latest news, analysis, and stories surrounding the Texas Rangers.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter: @BriAmaranthus

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.