WATCH: Globe Life Field's Synthetic Grass – Is It That Different for the Texas Rangers?

Chris Halicke

If you've noticed an uptick in the video quality, you can thank Bri Amaranthus, our newest contributor at Inside The Rangers on Sports Illustrated. 

Bri is an Emmy-winning reporter who recently signed on with Sports Illustrated. She is the newest digital reporter on CowboysSI.com and DallasBasketball.com, covering the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks respectively. She will also be providing a lot of video content for us at Inside The Rangers, so let's give her a Texas-sized welcome!

A few of Amaranthus’ career highlights include the first College Football Playoff, NBA Playoffs, a Final Four run, multiple Rose Bowls and nationwide features. Amaranthus also took a stab at accepting roses as a contestant on ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’.

In the featured video above, Bri Amaranthus and our Rangers insider Chris Halicke discuss the new synthetic surface at Globe Life Field and if it really is that much different than the real thing. 

The new synthetic grass at Globe Life Field is a polarizing topic. 

For baseball traditionalists, the game is always better on grass. In this new age with retractable roof stadiums, it's not as simple as laying down a natural surface and letting it be. The upkeep takes a much larger effort and sometimes, it's still in vain. This is why the Rangers were open to the idea of a synthetic surface, which they ultimately decided was the best choice for their new home at Globe Life Field. 

Stay tuned with Inside The Rangers on SI for all of the great new video content to go along with the latest news, analysis, and stories surrounding the Texas Rangers. 

Texas Rangers Promotions Schedule Announced for 2020 Season

The Texas Rangers announced their promotions schedule for the inaugural season at Globe Life Field in 2020.

Chris Halicke

Spring Training (3/6/20): Texas Rangers vs San Diego Padres Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers travel to Peoria to take on the San Diego Padres in their first night game of the spring.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Individual Game Tickets Go On Sale Today at 9:00 AM

Individual game tickets for the Texas Rangers go on sale today.

Chris Halicke

North Texas Nine Podcast: AL Central Preview with Special Guest Matt Loede of 'CBI'

The North Texas Nine Podcast begins our American League previews by welcoming Matt Loede of Cleveland Baseball Insider to take a closer look at the A.L. Central.

Chris Halicke

Mike Minor, Jonathan Hernandez Impress in Rangers Split Squad Games

Mike Minor and Jonathan Hernandez both impressed in the Rangers split squad games from the Cactus League today.

Chris Halicke

YouTube TV Agrees to Deal With Sinclair; FSSW Still Available For Rangers Fans

YouTube TV agreed to a deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group that will keep 19 of the 21 FOX Regional Sports Networks, including FOX Sports Southwest.

Chris Halicke

Globe Life Field '98 Percent' Complete, Playing Surface Now Installed

The Texas Rangers new home, Globe Life Field, is now approximately 98% complete. The new synthetic grass playing surface has also been installed.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Unveil Pudge Rodriguez Statue at Globe Life Field

A statue honoring Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez will now reside at the home plate entrance of Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers.

Chris Halicke

Nashville Sounds Ballpark Sustains 'Minor Damage' From Tornadoes

First Horizon Park, the home of the Nashville Sounds, sustained 'minor damage' from tornadoes that hit Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Chris Halicke

Spring Training (3/3/20): Texas Rangers vs San Francisco Giants Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers travel to Scottsdale to take on the San Francisco Giants in their next game of the spring.

Chris Halicke