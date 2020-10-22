Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Joey Gallo Officially Named as Finalists for Gold Glove Awards

Two Texas Rangers were named Gold Glove finalists for their respective positions on Thursday: Isiah Kiner-Falefa at third base and Joey Gallo in right field.

Neither selection comes as a surprise. Both players were consistently near the top of their positions in a number of defensive categories and metrics. According to Fangraphs, Joey Gallo was second among all positions in baseball in Defensive Runs Saved (12) and fourth in Ultimate Zone Rating (6.1).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa ranked higher than all American League third baseman with 8 DRS. However, Kiner-Falefa is not without competition. While his 1.1 UZR ranked fifth among American League third basemen, fellow Gold Glove finalist Gio Urshela led all AL third basemen with a 5.4 UZR—a mark that is eighth-best among all positions in baseball. Chicago White Sox Yoán Moncada, the third finalist for AL third basemen, ranked second with a 3.5 UZR.

The last time the Rangers had any Gold Glove winners was in 2016, when both Adrían Beltré and Mitch Moreland won at third base and first base respectively.

How are these awards decided, especially in a truncated 2020 season? Here's an explanation in the press release from Rawlings' official announcement of all the finalists considered for a Gold Glove award:

"Historically, the Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners have been determined by a vote from 30 managers’ and up to six of their respective coaches. Each manager and coach vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added a sabermetric component to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, as part of its collaboration with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). The SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) has previously comprised approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers and coaches’ vote continuing to carry the majority. "Due to the compressed 2020 season, the Award qualifications have been amended to rely solely on the SDI which draws on and aggregates two types of existing defensive metrics: those derived from batted ball location-based data and those collected from play-by-play accounts. SDI utilizes MLBAM’s Statcast, Sports Information Solutions data, and STATS, LLC data as well as traditional statistics with advanced analysis."

Here is the complete list of finalists announced by Rawlings on Thursday afternoon:

American League

Pitcher

Griffin Canning, Angels

Kenta Maeda, Twins

Zach Plesac, Indians

Catcher

Yasmani Grandal, White Sox

James McCann, White Sox

Roberto Pérez, Indians

First Base

Yuli Gurriel, Astros

Matt Olson, Athletics

Evan White, Mariners

Second Base

Cesar Hernandez, Indians

Danny Mendick, White Sox

Jonathan Schoop, Tigers

Third Base

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Rangers

Yoán Moncada, White Sox

Gio Urshela, Yankees

Shortstop

Carlos Correa, Astros

J.P. Crawford, Mariners

Niko Goodrum, Tigers

Left Field

Alex Gordon, Royals

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays

Kyle Tucker, Astros

Center Field

Byron Buxton, Twins

Ramón Laureano, Athletics

Luis Robert, White Sox

Right Field

Clint Frazier, Yankees

Joey Gallo, Rangers

Anthony Santander, Orioles

National League

Pitcher

Max Fried, Braves

Kyle Hendricks, Cubs

Alec Mills, Cubs

Catcher

Tucker Barnhart, Reds

Willson Contreras, Cubs

Jacob Stallings, Pirates

First Base

Brandon Belt, Giants

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

Second Base

Adam Frazier, Pirates

Nico Hoerner, Cubs

Kolten Wong, Cardinals

Third Base

Brian Anderson, Marlins

Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Manny Machado, Padres

Shortstop

Javier Báez, Cubs

Miguel Rojas, Marlins

Dansby Swanson, Braves

Left Field

Shogo Akiyama, Reds

Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals

David Peralta, D-backs

Center Field

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

Trent Grisham, Padres

Right Field

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

Jason Heyward, Cubs

The winners will be unveiled during a live, one-hour “Baseball Tonight” broadcast on ESPN Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 6 p.m. CT. Yes, that November 3, which is also Election Day in the United States.

