The veteran right-hander will make his second start since he returned from the injured list, more than a month after a hip flexor injury.

Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray will make his 21th start of the 2022 season when he faces the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night in St. Petersburg. Here is everything you need to know about Gray before the Rangers face the Rays.

Record: 7-6

Season Statistics: 3.79 ERA, 107 innings pitched, 90 hits, 49 runs, 45 earned runs, 12 home runs, four hit batters, 34 walks, 121 strikeouts, .256 opponent batting average, 1.32 WHIP.

Last Start: Monday, no-decision, 10-6 loss to Miami. Gray pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up three hits, one earned run, no walks and struck out five. He threw just 45 pitches (39 strikes). Gray worked on a limited pitch count after coming off the injured list. The Rangers will have him on a pitch count on Saturday.

Against Tampa Bay: One start, 0-0, seven innings, three hits, one earned run, two walks 12 strikeouts in June 1 start vs. Tampa Bay. His 12 strikeouts are the most of any Rangers pitcher in a single game this season. Texas lost that game in 11 innings.

Last Seven Road Starts: Gray is 3-2 with a 2.16 ERA (10 earned runs in 41 2/3 innings pitched), dating back to June 12.

Last 11 Games: Dating back to June 3, Gray is 6-3 with a 2.66 ERA (18 earned runs in 61 innings pitched), with 15 walks, 74 strikeouts (10.92 strikeouts per nine innings).

Transactions: Gray has had three stints on the injured list this season — April 9-18 with a right middle finger blister; April 20-May 2 with a left knee sprain and Aug. 2-Sept. 11 with a left oblique strain.

Notes: Gray, who spent his entire career in the National League before joining the Rangers this season, will make his first career start at Tropicana Field. Gray is in the first year of a four-year contract with Texas, signed on Dec. 1, 2021. He was the Rangers’ Opening Day starter. Gray is second in Colorado Rockies history with 849 career strikeouts. He also ranks among the team’s all-time leaders in starts (fifth, 151), innings (sixth, 829.1), and wins (tied for seventh, 53). He posted four consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins from 2016-19. He was the third overall selection by Colorado in the 2013 Draft after two seasons at the University of Oklahoma.

