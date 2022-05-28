Skip to main content

Rangers' Kole Calhoun's Milestone Full-Circle Moment

The Texas outfielder managed one hit on Friday against Oakland, but it was an important one for his Major League career.

Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun didn’t just claim the 1,000th hit of his career on Friday night against the Oakland Athletics. He had a full-circle moment for his Major League career.

Calhoun’s milestone hit came in the seventh inning off A's starter Cole Irvin. In fact, Calhoun was the player that chased Irvin from the game, and Calhoun later scored on Nathaniel Lowe’s double, as the Rangers rallied from three runs down after six innings to win 8-5.

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.

Kole Calhoun

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.

Kole Calhoun

May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) looks up at his solo home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Kole Calhoun

Calhoun later scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, breaking a 5-all tie when he scored from third on Andy Ibáñez’s pinch-hit RBI single.

Calhoun is comfortable at Oakland Coliseum. In fact, when he broke into the Majors in 2012 with the Los Angeles Angels, Calhoun claimed his first Major League hit at the Coliseum in his second game, on May 23, 2012.

“My first (hit) was here too,” Calhoun said. “I debuted here, so I got my first one and my 1,000th here. It’s pretty special. It’s been a long road and to look up to see 1,000, it’s pretty cool.”

His hit against the Athletics on Friday was the 128th of his career against Oakland, his most against any team. It broke a tie with his 127 hits against the Texas Rangers.

Injuries sapped Calhoun’s production last season with Arizona, was he suffered a torn meniscus in March, a split hamstring tendon in April and played just 51 games, hitting .235 with five home runs and 17 RBI.

This season, Calhoun has reclaimed the form that made him an Athletics — and a Rangers — killer when he was with the Angels from 2012-18.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers History Today: Seven Straight Strikeouts and a win

The Texas Rangers started a game in 1986 with a dubious record but it was all good in the end

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) talks with players during batting practice before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Clinch First Winning Month in Nearly Three Years

Texas is guaranteed a winning record in May after Friday's victory at Oakland

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Andy Ibáñez, Rangers Strike to Beat A's

A pinch-hit in the ninth inning broke a tie and lifted the Rangers past Oakland

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Entering Saturday’s game with Oakland, his 16-game on-base streak is among the best in the Majors and the longest of the season for the Rangers.

His May slash numbers are terrific — .338/.398/.689/1.087. This is the third time in Calhoun’s career that he’s hit at least seven home runs in a month. He leads the Rangers in home runs (seven), RBI (15), runs (18) and extra-base hits (11) in the month of May.

He’s among the American League leaders in slugging with players like Aaron Judge, Rafael Devers and Jose Altuve.

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) reacts after Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (not pictured) doubles in three runs in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Kole Calhoun

Adolis Garcia, Kole Calhoun

Kole Calhoun and Adolis Garcia

Kole Calhoun

Kole Calhoun

Calhoun started the season struggling at the plate and he was hitting .167 as recently as 16 games ago. Now his season average is .264.

His return to health has also fueled the Rangers’ recent surge. After starting the season 7-14 in April, Calhoun and the Rangers just secured the team’s first winning month since June of 2019.

The Rangers grabbed Calhoun for a bargain contract and are quickly reaping the benefits of that investment.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers History Today: Seven Straight Strikeouts and a win

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) talks with players during batting practice before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Clinch First Winning Month in Nearly Three Years

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andy Ibáñez, Rangers Strike to Beat A's

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
Gabe Kapler
News

Rangers Ex Gabe Kapler: 'Not OK With State of This Country,' Says Protesting Giants Manager

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
May 13, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Detail view of first base commemorating mothers day before a game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park.
News

Rangers History Today: Kevin Reimer's Walk-off

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics Pregame: Texas Seeks Another Win

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
Aug 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) celebrates after hitting a three run home run against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning at Progressive Field.
News

Battle Brewing at First Base For Rangers

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Jack Leiter
Prospects

Rangers Prospect Jack Leiter Bounces

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago