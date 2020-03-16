MLB to Follow CDC Recommendation, Pushes Back Regular Season Eight Weeks

The two-week delay of the MLB regular season is now a tragic memory.

In response to a new recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), MLB will push back their season eight weeks. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred notified all 30 clubs via conference call on Monday.

The latest recommendation from the CDC in an effort to minimize the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), they urged organizers of large events or mass gathering to cancel or postpone any events that would consist of 50 or more people.

"Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals. Therefore, CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States" -Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Major League Baseball announced their decision in a formal statement.

"MLB will keep fans updated on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead. The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins. We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all of baseball fans to follow suit. MLB extends its best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by the coronavirus." -Major League Baseball

Earlier today, we expected a decision like this to come from Major League Baseball. It could very well come from other professional and collegiate sports leagues/associations as well. These organizations have abided by the recommendations from the CDC from the beginning of this outbreak, which begun to shake the world of sports only five days ago.

Some baseball executives are preparing for baseball not to be played until July. Because of the shut down, players will have to ramp things back up again and go through an abbreviated second spring training.

"I think MLB is pretty aware that you can't just give us a week," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "I would say three-to-four weeks, we would need a heads up. Hopefully sooner than later, they'll give us a start date which we can work backwards from there."

This is obviously a very fluid situation and could change at a moment's notice. If eight weeks stays as the final number, the earliest the regular season could start is probably mid-June. With the way the situation is rapidly changing, it's giving executives in baseball a reason to have less optimism for the season to start anytime in June.

