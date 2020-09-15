Report: MLB, MLBPA Agree to Playoff Bubble, Globe Life Field to Host 2020 World Series

Major League Baseball and the Players Association (MLBPA) have come to an agreement to have a neutral-site bubble for the postseason, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The World Series is set to begin on October 20 and will be played at Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers.

MLB is expected to make an official announcement on Tuesday.

There will be two separate bubbles: one for the American League, one for the National League. The AL bubble will he held in Southern California while the NL bubble will be in Texas. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the playoff locations will look like this:

Wild Card: Home ballparks of seeds 1-4 for all three games

Home ballparks of seeds 1-4 for all three games NLDS: Globe Life Field and Minute Maid Park

Globe Life Field and Minute Maid Park ALDS: Petco Park and Dodger Stadium

Petco Park and Dodger Stadium NLCS: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field ALCS: Petco Park

Petco Park World Series: Globe Life Field

According to multiple reports, key points of MLB's postseason bubble plan are:

Players on contending teams will have to quarantine at their respective hotels in the final seven days of the regular season.

Families of players on contending teams will be permitted to quarantine with players for the seven-day period and can remain together throughout the postseason run. Family members would be considered to be part of the bubble.

Everyone considered to be part of the bubble will be tested for COVID-19 on a daily basis.

Players can elect to leave their hotels once their team has been eliminated.

With the success that the NBA and NHL have had with their respective bubbles for their postseason play, it's a shrewd move to have MLB's postseason played in a similar fashion.

For the Texas Rangers, hosting the World Series at Globe Life Field is quite the consolation prize after having to play the first season in their new home without having paying customers in the stands.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

