Major League Baseball released the entire 2023 schedule on Wednesday and the Rangers will play every team next season.

The Texas Rangers will open the 2023 season at home against Philadelphia on Thursday, March 30, Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday.

The complete 162-game schedule is below. Times and television have not been set. The Rangers will play three against the Phillies over four days, and then host a three-game set with Baltimore Orioles the following week.

MLB made tweaks to the scheduling format for 2023, the biggest of which is a reduction in the number of divisional games. In its place the Rangers will play every team in MLB in 2023, the first time that baseball has ever had that sort of balanced schedule.

The changes in divisional play are stark. The Rangers will go from playing 76 divisional games this season to 52 next season. That includes 13 games against each divisional opponent, divided across four series. The Rangers will play 26 home divisional games and 26 road divisional games.

Within the rest of the American League, the Rangers will play 64 games, down only two from 2022. There will be 32 home games and 32 road games. The Rangers will play six games at six league opponents and seven games against four other league opponents.

The Rangers will play 46 games against the National League, up from 20 this season. The Rangers will play a home-and-home series against a natural Interleague rival (four games total) and another 42 games against NL opponents, with 21 at home and 21 on the road, for seven series each.

Along with the Phillies, the Rangers will host Arizona (the natural Interleague rival), Atlanta, Colorado, St. Louis, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami and Milwaukee.

The Rangers will play their first division games at Houston on April 14. The All-Star Break is set for July 11 in Seattle, with the Rangers getting four days off at the break.

The Rangers close their 2023 home schedule with against Seattle on Sept. 22-24. After that, the Rangers have seven road games to end the season, with three against the Los Angeles Angels and four against Seattle.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.