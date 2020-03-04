Inside The Rangers
Nashville Sounds Ballpark Sustains 'Minor Damage' From Tornadoes

Chris Halicke

First Horizon Park, the home of the Nashville Sounds, sustained 'minor damage' from tornadoes that hit Nashville early Tuesday morning. The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. 

The team issued a press release announcing the news to the public.

A series of tornadoes, including an EF-3 tornado passed through Nashville after midnight early Tuesday morning, flattening buildings, tossing vehicles and airplanes, knocking down power lines, plus much more. According to ABC News, the death toll has reached 25, with many more missing. Schools were closed in the Nashville area and a state of emergency was declared in Tennessee.

The damage to First Horizon Park is minimal, but includes damage to their guitar-shaped scoreboard in right field. As stated in the team's press release, no staff members were in the building when the storms hit.

The outpouring of support has already started, with the hashtag #NashvilleStrong trending on social media. 

The Nashville Sounds announced that on Wednesday morning at 9:00 AM local time, the team's staff and a local church will set up at the ballpark entrance at Junior Gilliam & 4th to provide food and water to their affected neighbors. 

All of our thoughts and positive vibes from Inside The Rangers are with the people of Tennessee through this devastating time. 

#NashvilleStrong

