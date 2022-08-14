Skip to main content

Postgame Notes: Rangers 5, Mariners 3

Texas wins the final two games against Seattle to take the series.

TEXAS earned a series win for 1st time since 7/28-31 at LAA (3-1), 1st series win at Globe Life Field since 7/11-13 vs. OAK (2-1)...have won back-to-back games for just 3rd time since start of July (also 2-0 both 7/8-9 and 7/28-29)...snapped a span in which club had lost 6 consecutive series against the Mariners since taking a 3-G set from 7/30-8/1/21 vs. SEA (2-1).

MARTÍN PÉREZ battled through 6.0 innings (3 R-1 ER) to post his 16th quality start, already the T2nd-highest total of his career (19 QS in 2016, 16 QS in 2017/2022) and most by a Ranger since 2019 (16-Mike Minor, 20-Lance Lynn)…has quality starts in 16 of 23 (69.6%) outings and has accounted for 16 of 37 (43.2%) quality starts by Rangers in 2022…issued season-high 5 BB for just the 5th time in his career (last: career-high 6 BB on 9/8/20 at PHI)…left with game tied 3-3, missing out on a chance at his 10th win after an error allowing the tying run to score with 2 outs in the 6th.

ADOLIS GARCÍA hit a go-ahead RBI single in the 7th to extend his hit streak to 11 games, tying the longest run of his career and the longest by a Ranger this season (also García/Lowe)…recorded his team-high 9th OF assist in the 2nd, gunning down Eugenio Suarez at home plate...marked his 1st assist since 7/4 at BAL and 1st at home since 6/26 vs. WAS...García's 25 OF assists since the start of 2021 are 2nd-most in MLB behind Hunter Renfroe (26).

COREY SEAGER hit a pair of doubles for his 4th game with multiple XBH in ‘22 (other 3 in May: last 5/28 at OAK)…has reached via H or BB in 14 straight games overall (.327, 18-55) and 21 straight games in Arlington (.325, 25-77).

BUBBA THOMPSON notched a 2-run single in the 4th to give Texas a 2-1 lead at the time...his 1st career game with multiple RBI...drove in runs in both games played in this series (3 total RBI).

NATHANIEL LOWE was on base 3 times today with 2 doubles and a walk…stretched his on-base streak to 20 games, the 2nd-longest run of his career (25 G, 4/17-5/13/21) and the longest by a Ranger in ’22.

SEATTLE dropped the last 2 G of this series in Texas after winning the opener on Friday, 1st time to suffer back-to-back losses since a brief 2-G losing skid from 7/31-8/1…the 1-2 series defeat marks club’s 1st series loss against the Rangers since 7/30-8/1/21 at TEX (1-2), but is still 12-4 in this year’s season series between the 2 teams…is 11-12 (.478) in 23 G since the All-Star break after closing the 1st ‘half’ on a 14-game winning streak.

LOGAN GILBERT did not factor into the decision despite producing a quality start (6.0 IP, 3 R-ER), remaining winless (0-2) over his last 7 starts dating back to 7/10…issued season high-tying 4 walks (3x, last 8/2 at NYY), but still needed just 87 pitches (47 strikes) to complete 6.0 innings...Gilbert has gone 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA (5 ER/23.2 IP) in 4 starts vs. Texas this season.

J.P. CRAWFORD went 2-for-4 with a double and 2 runs scored as the lone Mariner with multiple hits this afternoon…had multiple hits in each of last 2 G in this series (4-for-8), but is still batting just .214 (9-42) in 12 G this month…his 1st-inn. single was his 100th hit of the 2022 campaign.

MISCELLANEOUS: José Leclerc earned his 30th career save and 1st since Opening Day 2 seasons ago, 7/24/20 vs. COL…Josh Sborz recorded a career-high 5 K's over 2.0 scoreless IP...Sborz in last 7 G: 10 IP, 8 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 14 SO…the Rangers and Mariners combined for just 2 home runs in this series (Seager/Suárez on Sat. night), with one HR tying fewest for Texas in any series of 3+ G this season (also 4/19-21 at SEA).

