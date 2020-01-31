Texas Rangers Notes: 20-Game Season Tickets To Go On Sale, Additional Minor League Signings

The inaugural season of Globe Life Field is upon us. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in only 11 days. Baseball season is almost here. And now, there's another offseason milestone for fans to get excited about.

Rangers Announce Sale of 20-Game Season Ticket Plans

On Thursday, the Rangers announced that their 20-game season ticket plans go on sale on Monday, February 3rd at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Rangers' fans will get to choose from three preset 20-game plans: MVP, Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger. The MVP package includes the home opener at Globe Life Field against the Los Angeles Angels. Prices for those three plans start at $18.00 per game.

For an additional $5.00 per ticket per game, fans can choose their own 20-game plan, aptly named the Fan's Choice plan. The home opener at Globe Life Field is an option through the Fan's Choice plan.

Other benefits from owning a 20-game season ticket plan are postseason ticket benefits, discounts off regular season gate ticket prices, options to exchange their tickets for other games, and access to the Season Ticket Member Services Area.

All detailed information on all of the Texas Rangers' season ticket plans is available on their official website or by calling 972-RANGERS.

Rangers Sign Derek Law to Minor League Contract

On Thursday, multiple sources reported that the Rangers had agreed to a Minor League deal for veteran infielder Matt Duffy.

Thursday afternoon, the club officially announced the Matt Duffy signing. In addition, they announced RHP Derek Law was signed to a Minor League contract with an invite to spring training as well.

Law, 29, went 1-2 with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP in 58 appearances and four starts with the Blue Jays in 2019. He was much better down the stretch with a 2.76 ERA and no home runs allowed over the final 29 1/3 innings of the season.

The Rangers selected Law in the 28th round of the 2009 MLB Draft, but chose not to sign with the team. He was later selected in the 9th round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Giants. Law was traded from the Giants to the Blue Jays as part of the deal that sent Kevin Pillar to the San Francisco.

Law gives the Rangers another arm to compete for the bullpen in spring training. They aren't being shy about stocking up on veteran arms to compete for those eight bullpen spots.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: @SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.