Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Podcasts
Prospects

Texas Rangers Notes: 20-Game Season Tickets To Go On Sale, Additional Minor League Signings

Chris Halicke

The inaugural season of Globe Life Field is upon us. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in only 11 days. Baseball season is almost here. And now, there's another offseason milestone for fans to get excited about. 

Rangers Announce Sale of 20-Game Season Ticket Plans

On Thursday, the Rangers announced that their 20-game season ticket plans go on sale on Monday, February 3rd at 9:00 a.m. CT. 

Rangers' fans will get to choose from three preset 20-game plans: MVP, Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger. The MVP package includes the home opener at Globe Life Field against the Los Angeles Angels. Prices for those three plans start at $18.00 per game.

For an additional $5.00 per ticket per game, fans can choose their own 20-game plan, aptly named the Fan's Choice plan. The home opener at Globe Life Field is an option through the Fan's Choice plan. 

Other benefits from owning a 20-game season ticket plan are postseason ticket benefits, discounts off regular season gate ticket prices, options to exchange their tickets for other games, and access to the Season Ticket Member Services Area.

All detailed information on all of the Texas Rangers' season ticket plans is available on their official website or by calling 972-RANGERS. 

Rangers Sign Derek Law to Minor League Contract

On Thursday, multiple sources reported that the Rangers had agreed to a Minor League deal for veteran infielder Matt Duffy. 

Thursday afternoon, the club officially announced the Matt Duffy signing. In addition, they announced RHP Derek Law was signed to a Minor League contract with an invite to spring training as well. 

Law, 29, went 1-2 with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP in 58 appearances and four starts with the Blue Jays in 2019. He was much better down the stretch with a 2.76 ERA and no home runs allowed over the final 29 1/3 innings of the season. 

The Rangers selected Law in the 28th round of the 2009 MLB Draft, but chose not to sign with the team. He was later selected in the 9th round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Giants. Law was traded from the Giants to the Blue Jays as part of the deal that sent Kevin Pillar to the San Francisco. 

Law gives the Rangers another arm to compete for the bullpen in spring training. They aren't being shy about stocking up on veteran arms to compete for those eight bullpen spots. 

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: @SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

RANGERS FANS! We want your input. The season is rapidly approaching, y’all. Baseball time is almost here. We at Inside The Rangers on SI are looking forward to bringing fans sensational coverage…

Chris Halicke

by

Chris Halicke

Rangers Sign Free Agent INF Matt Duffy to Minor League Deal

Per reports, the Rangers have signed veteran infielder Matt Duffy to a Minor League contract with an invite to spring training.

Chris Halicke

by

Chev Chelios

Could Adolis Garcia Be the Next Diamond in the Rough for the Rangers?

The Rangers have found value in minor transactions over the past few seasons. Could Adolis Garcia be that next under-the-radar player to break out?

Chris Halicke

by

Chris Halicke

Cubs' Kris Bryant Loses Service Time Grievance; How It Impacts the Rangers

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant lost his service time grievance, keeping him at two more seasons of club control. How does it impact the Rangers?

Chris Halicke

by

Chris Halicke

No Castellanos, No Marte; Who's Left For The Rangers?

The Rangers weren't able to land either Nicholas Castellanos or Starling Marte. With a need for an impact bat, where do they go next?

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Notes: Moreland, Barnette, and Houston's Next Manager?

A couple of former Rangers made the news and Houston looks like they found their next manager.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Notes: Winter Caravan, Spring Training Dates

The Rangers wrap up their Winter Caravan on Thursday night at Texas Live!. As spring training nears, here are a few dates to remember.

Chris Halicke

The Rangers Haven't Landed The Big Fish, But Have Still Found Ways to Improve

The Rangers haven't been able to acquire the big names they were tied to this winter. However, they've still been able to improve the roster across the board.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Mailbag: Arenado, Marte, and Odor

Rangers fans asked their questions on social media regarding Nolan Arenado, Starling Marte, Rougned Odor, and other offseason discussions.

Chris Halicke

LHP Joe Palumbo Could Be Most Impactful Rangers Prospect in 2020

Rangers' prospect Joe Palumbo looks to build off his experience in 2019 and make an impact in 2020.

Joshua Carney