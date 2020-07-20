Rangers Notes: Chirinos "Confident" for Opening Day, Pitching Probables for Opening Series

ARLINGTON, Texas — After suffering an ankle injury only a week ago, all signs are pointing to Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos being ready for Friday's season opener against the Colorado Rockies.

"I feel confident," Chirinos said on Monday. "The ankle keeps responding the way it has the last two or three days. I'm really positive I will be behind the plate for my team on Friday."

In last Monday's intrasquad game, outfielder Scott Heineman slid into home plate on a force play and clipped Chirinos' ankle. After a couple minutes sitting on the ground, Chirinos walked gingerly off the field.

Chirinos' good news is a sigh of relief for the Rangers. He and the club reunited this past offseason after he spent 2019 as a member of the Houston Astros. Chirinos was brought in to be the primary catcher and improve the production from the position, especially on the offensive side. The Rangers had the second-worst catcher OPS in the major leagues in 2019.

Chirinos also brings value from behind the plate as well. He's coming off a season where he recorded a 1.7 defensive bWAR and caught the likes of Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, who finished first and second in the AL Cy Young voting last year respectively. With the starting rotation as the strength of the Rangers, the club needs him, Jeff Mathis, and Jose Trevino at their disposal for this 60-game sprint beginning on Friday.

"I think the relationship with Jeff and Jose and myself is really special," Chirinos said. "Everything we do is for this pitching staff and organization every single day. The closer we get and the more communication we have, the better we are going to be behind the plate."

Probables for Opening Series vs Rockies

On Monday, Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black announced the three starting pitchers that will face the Texas Rangers for the opening series. Based on the order of the Rangers' rotation throughout camp, the pitching matchups should look like this:

Friday, July 24: RHP German Márquez (COL) vs. RHP Lance Lynn (TEX)

RHP German Márquez (COL) vs. RHP Lance Lynn (TEX) Saturday, July 25: RHP Jon Gray (COL) vs. LHP Mike Minor (TEX)

RHP Jon Gray (COL) vs. LHP Mike Minor (TEX) Sunday, July 26: LHP Kyle Freeland (COL) vs. RHP Corey Kluber (TEX)

First pitch on Friday is at 7:05 p.m. CST. The Rangers and Rockies will play each other in two exhibition games at Globe Life Field on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both exhibition games are scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke