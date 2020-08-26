Report: Rangers' Globe Life Field Could "Possibly" Host the 2020 World Series

At 11-18, the Texas Rangers are an unlikely candidate to make a run at a postseason spot, much less contend for a championship. However, there is still a chance Globe Life Field could host the World Series.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Globe Life Field could "possibly" host this year's Fall Classic. As the NHL and NBA are having great success with their playoff bubbles, Major League Baseball is considering a bubble of sorts. Rosenthal reports that "controlled sites" are being discussed, with the American League playing in southern California and the National League playing in Texas.

Rosenthal doubled down by saying this plan is not final and is only being discussed at this point.

New York Post columnist Joel Sherman reported MLB has sent the proposal of a "bubble-type environment" for the entirety of the postseason to the MLB Players Association.

The Rangers did not have any comment.

It wouldn't be a shock to see Rangers push for Globe Life Field to be the host of the 2020 World Series if this scenario plays out. They have waited and waited to host fans and show off their new ballpark to paying customers and the rest of the baseball world. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced them and MLB to keep fans out of the ballpark for now, despite Texas state regulations allowing stadiums to be filled to 50 percent capacity.

As the newest ballpark in the league, Globe Life Field has attractive amenities and spacious clubhouses that would be desirable for playing the World Series amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There is also a Live! by Loews hotel sitting only a stone's throw away from the ballpark. The Rangers' success in containing the virus throughout the season could be another selling point for the club.

No, fans won't likely be able to attend games in 2020. But hosting the World Series could be quite the consolation prize for the Rangers.

