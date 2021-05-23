Rangers History Today: Another Look Back at 'Sele and Helling Take the Shelling'

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Aaron Sele won his eighth game of the 1998 season, as he put together one of the best seasons of any Rangers pitcher in team history.

On May 23, 1998, Sele threw a complete game victory over the Kansas City Royals, 7-3. Sele gave up eight hits and three runs (two earned), while striking out nine and walking none. The Rangers gave him more than enough run support, as Bill Haselman drove in two runs in a 2-for-3 game.

Sele had the best season of his career in 1998, as he went 19-11 with a 4.23 ERA. It was part of the best stretch of Sele’s career. In 1997, he reached double-digit wins for the first time, going 13-12 with the Boston Red Sox.

After Sele’s 19-win season for the Rangers in 1998 — which also included an All-Star berth — Sele won 18 games in 1999, and then 17 more in 2000, which led to his second All-Star nod. However, that season came in Seattle, after he left the Rangers for their American League West rival.

Sele then won 15 more games for Seattle in 2001, before his career as a starter began to trail off. But, Sele put together a 15-year career that saw him win 148 games before he retired at age 37.

As for Rangers history, Sele fell just short of becoming a 20-game winner in 1998. He ended up winning his final game of the season in his final start against Seattle on Sept. 24, part of a stretch in which he had just one no-decision between July 16 and Sept. 24.

Those Rangers 20-game winners, by the way? Well, Ferguson Jenkins leads the way with his 25 wins in 1974. Kevin Brown followed with 21 wins in 1991, and Sele's teammate Rick Helling won 20 games in 1998.

