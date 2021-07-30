Rangers History Today: A Hall Of Fame Double Feature

On this day, you have your pick — Iván 'Pudge' Rodríguez goes to the Hall of Fame or Adrián Beltré claims hit No. 3000.

On this day, Texas Rangers fans had their attention diverted between Iván 'Pudge' Rodríguez entering the Baseball Hall of Fame and Adrián Beltré recording hit No. 3,000.

What a day, indeed.

In Cooperstown, New York, Rodríguez was putting the exclamation point on his extraordinary Major League career with a first-ballot induction, just the second catcher to accomplish that feat.

Rodríguez ended up hitting .296 with 311 home runs, and 1,332 runs batted in for his career. With the Rangers, Rodríguez hit .304 with 217 home runs, and 842 RBI in 1,507 games. Pudge also retired in the top five of many statistical categories in Rangers history. He was a 14-time All-Star, a 13-time Gold Glove selection, the 1999 American League Most Valuable Player and a World Series Champion with the Florida Marlins in 2003.

Back in Arlington, Beltré was finalizing his Hall of Fame credentials, recording his 3,000th career hit at Globe Life Park. Beltré’s double in the fourth inning off Orioles pitcher Wade Miley made him just the 31st player to clear one of baseball’s most hallowed numbers.

By the end of Beltré’s career he had 3,166 hits, putting him No. 16 in baseball history at the time.

Also on this date …

July 30, 2016: The Texas Rangers inducted infielder Michael Young into the Rangers Hall of Fame.

Young, whom the Rangers acquired in trade from the Toronto Blue Jays in 2000, became one of the franchise’s most beloved players from 2000 to 2012. Young played second base, shortstop, and third base for the Rangers. He broke into the big leagues primarily playing second base, then moved to shortstop to make way for second baseman Alfonso Soriano, where he won a Gold Glove in 2008. The following year, Young moved to third base to help facilitate Elvis Andrus' promotion to the Major Leagues, and then moved to a utility role when Adrián Beltré joined the team.

Young ended his Major League career in 2013 with his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers. By then he retired as the all-time leader for hits in Rangers history. Young also drove in the winning run in two All-Star Games.

Also on this date ….

July 30, 1973: Jim Bibby became the first Rangers pitcher to throw a no-hitter. Bibby threw the no-hitter against the defending world champion Oakland Athletics. Bibby faced off against Cy Young winner Vida Blue. The Rangers won the game, 6-0.

Aug. 30, 1974: Rangers infielder Dave Nelson tied a Major League record by stealing second, third, and home in the same inning of a game against Cleveland. The victim on the mound for Cleveland? Future Rangers pitching coach, and former Rangers player, Dick Bosman.

