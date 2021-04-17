Rangers History Today: Six Homers at Fenway Park

On this date in 2012, the Texas Rangers took the Boston Red Sox for a ride at Fenway Park, courtesy of six home runs

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers hit six home runs in a victory over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The game was on April 17, 2012. The Rangers won the game, 18-3, as the Rangers ended up with 21 hits. The Rangers hammered away at starter Jon Lester, who was an All-Star the previous two seasons. He threw just two innings, giving up eight hits and seven runs. The Red Sox ran out five more relievers, to no avail.

First baseman Mike Napoli kicked off the home run half-dozen with a two-run homer off Lester in the second inning. In the sixth inning, designated hitter Michael Young homered off Scott Atchison into the right-field seats.

Then, in the eighth inning, the Rangers went off. Left fielder Josh Hamilton, third baseman Adrián Beltré, and right fielder Nelson Cruz all homered off reliever Mark Melancon as part of an eight-run eighth inning.

Napoli then wrapped things up in the ninth inning with a two-run home run to right field off former Rangers pitcher Vicente Padilla, who was pitching out the final season of his 14-year Major League career.

But, while six home runs is impressive, that wasn’t the only time the Rangers had notched at least six home runs in a game. In fact, it was the 15th time in franchise history that the Rangers had hit at least six home runs in a single game.

