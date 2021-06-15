Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers History Today: Texas Purchases Contract of Sammy Sosa

On this date, the Rangers made an auspicious contract purchase from one of its minor league affiliates, a lanky, quick outfielder named Sammy Sosa
Author:
Publish date:

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Sammy Sosa "era" began with the Rangers. It didn’t last that long.

On June 15, 1989, the Rangers purchased Sosa’s contract from Double-A Tulsa and promoted him to the Majors. He would make his MLB debut a day later in a doubleheader against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. The Rangers lost both games, and Sosa went 2-for-8 in the two games.

Sosa would hit his first home run on June 21 off Roger Clemens when the Rangers faced the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. He would get regular playing time until mid-July when the Rangers, seeking to make a playoff push, used Sosa as a chip to gain some support.

On July 29, 1989, the Rangers traded Sosa with Wilson Álvarez and Scott Fletcher to the Chicago White Sox for Harold Baines and Fred Manrique. Baines was the centerpiece for the Rangers, one of the game’s best hitters who would eventually reach the Hall of Fame. But the Rangers didn’t make the postseason that year.

Meanwhile, Álvarez would go on to throw a no-hitter for the White Sox in 1991. Sosa, of course, would eventually end up across town with the Cubs and become one of the most productive power hitters of the 1990s. 

Sosa returned to the Rangers in his final MLB season in 2007, playing 114 games and hitting .221 with 21 home runs and 92 RBI. This was after he didn’t play the entire 2006 season. During his final season, he hit his 600th career home run, part of the 609 home runs for his career.

But, on this day, Sosa’s 18-year MLB career began in New York City in a road gray Rangers uniform.

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

texasrangersjerseymural (1)
News

Rangers History Today: Texas Purchases Contract of Sammy Sosa

Jun 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer grips the ball before throwing a pitch against the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium.
Podcasts

Podcast: MLB Begins Crackdown On Pitchers And Their 'Sticky Stuff'

Apr 5, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Ryan Rua (16) scores a run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at Oakland Coliseum.
News

Rangers History Today: A Power Display In Oakland

Jun 6, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) turns an unassisted double play during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
News

'What A Joke': Rangers' Kiner-Falefa Snubbed In All-Star Ballot Update

Jun 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) tosses his bat after being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
News

Solak's Final At-Bat In Loss To Dodgers Personifies Rangers Growth

914F37EA-877D-4071-A446-A07B71E95821
News

Rangers History Today: Chris Young, The Texas Pitcher

20210314_COL_TEX_GAVK7247 (1)
Prospects

On The Road To Recovery, Rangers Top Prospect Josh Jung Has Learned To 'Surrender'

Jun 1, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers pinch hitter Khris Davis (4) watches his ball on a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Dodgers: Trevino Out Of Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Latest on Khris Davis

Jun 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Joey Gallo (13) is all smiles as he congratulates first baseman Nate Lowe (30) for his ninth inning home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers Bats Explode In Blowout of Dodgers, Ending Historic Losing Streak