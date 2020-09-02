Rangers' Kiner-Falefa Finding Success Despite Numerous Challenges of Playing Baseball in 2020

I don't think it's much of a stretch to say that 2020 will not be looked at with fond memories for a lot of people. The COVID-19 pandemic has derailed our way of life in just about every single facet possible. The wounds of racial injustice have been ripped open on more than one occasion. To top if off, the next couple of months will be so politically charged as we get ready for the next presidential election, my muted words count on Twitter will easily break the triple-digit barrier.

The baseball season has not been immune to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was going to be significantly shortened with or without owners and players squabbling over money. Fans haven't been and likely won't be allowed to attend games in 2020, which impacts the wallets of Major League clubs and takes away much of the charm of America's pastime.

Texas Rangers infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa has found a way to navigate the trying year with some success. He's been one of the most consistent players for the Rangers. His modest .286/.344/.375 slash line is coupled with stellar defense on the left side of the infield that could thrust him into consideration for a Gold Glove at season's end.

However, any level of success has not come easy. Kiner-Falefa admits the vastly different season is less enjoyable than usual, making the game more challenging than initially anticipated.

"You don't think about it in the beginning," Kiner-Falefa told the media on Wednesday. "You're like, 'Yeah let's just get back to playing, let's just get back to playing…' And then when someone hits a huge homer, or a huge base hit, or even if they're struggling and you just need a little pick-up, like a little tap on the shoulder or someone being able to come close and have those little conversations that really put you in a better state of mind—that's all gone."

Kiner-Falefa also detailed how tough it is on both the younger players and the veterans to have the extra competition among the team. The rosters were expanded to 30 players at the beginning of the season, then were cut down to 28 two weeks later. Kiner-Falefa talked about there being a constant battle within each player, which maybe explains why players were trying to do way too much at the outset of the season. Having no fans in the stands has also compounded the issue, making the game more mentally draining than anything else.

“It's not so much physical this year. I think it's mental," Kiner-Falefa explained. "Not having your family, not seeing your family, not being able to interact with the fans. Especially when you're struggling, the fans help a lot. They show support and just seeing them cheering you on, especially when you're going through rough times, it really helps helps your motor. It keeps you going and helps you stay positive ... It’s less enjoyable, but everybody's dealing with it in the whole world. You just gotta deal with it.”

The stress off the field adds to the mental anguish. Going on the road is a completely different experience for players this year. Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun didn't get to see his family when the team traveled to the Bay Area. The family of teammate Scott Heineman wasn't able to personally witness when him and his brother Tyler were in the starting lineups for their respective teams in San Francisco.

For a lot of players, the road has been nothing but the hotel, the bus, the stadium, and lots of FaceTime. In an interview with the GBag Nation on 105.3 The Fan, Kiner-Falefa detailed the bleak situation players have to deal with while they are on the road.

"MLB actually has someone just walking around the hotel to make sure we don't do anything," Kiner-Falefa explained. "Just based off previous teams and what they've done and how it affected the season. So, MLB has been very strict. It's almost cooler to be at home because you can at least do a little more and have some people around. But when you're on the road it's almost like prison. You can't leave your room. Even if you go down to the lobby (you'll get in trouble) ... (I'm) just curious how far this can go on."

Despite the myriad of challenges and roadblocks, Kiner-Falefa is determined to build on the success he's had thus far in 2020. He continues to flash the glove and is seeking to add more power to his consistent contact at the plate. Kiner-Falefa and the rest of the younger group on the Rangers have only 26 games left to make the most of some much needed experience for 2021 and beyond.

"It's a real test," Kiner-Falefa said. "I think going into the future, this year is really going to help the younger guys and even the veteran guys. Just having gone through this experience is going to help them grow all together."

