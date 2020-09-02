SI.com
Inside The Rangers
HomeGame DayProspectsNewsPodcasts
Search

Rangers' Kiner-Falefa Finding Success Despite Numerous Challenges of Playing Baseball in 2020

Chris Halicke

I don't think it's much of a stretch to say that 2020 will not be looked at with fond memories for a lot of people. The COVID-19 pandemic has derailed our way of life in just about every single facet possible. The wounds of racial injustice have been ripped open on more than one occasion. To top if off, the next couple of months will be so politically charged as we get ready for the next presidential election, my muted words count on Twitter will easily break the triple-digit barrier.

The baseball season has not been immune to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was going to be significantly shortened with or without owners and players squabbling over money. Fans haven't been and likely won't be allowed to attend games in 2020, which impacts the wallets of Major League clubs and takes away much of the charm of America's pastime. 

Texas Rangers infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa has found a way to navigate the trying year with some success. He's been one of the most consistent players for the Rangers. His modest .286/.344/.375 slash line is coupled with stellar defense on the left side of the infield that could thrust him into consideration for a Gold Glove at season's end. 

However, any level of success has not come easy. Kiner-Falefa admits the vastly different season is less enjoyable than usual, making the game more challenging than initially anticipated.

"You don't think about it in the beginning," Kiner-Falefa told the media on Wednesday. "You're like, 'Yeah let's just get back to playing, let's just get back to playing…' And then when someone hits a huge homer, or a huge base hit, or even if they're struggling and you just need a little pick-up, like a little tap on the shoulder or someone being able to come close and have those little conversations that really put you in a better state of mind—that's all gone."

Kiner-Falefa also detailed how tough it is on both the younger players and the veterans to have the extra competition among the team. The rosters were expanded to 30 players at the beginning of the season, then were cut down to 28 two weeks later. Kiner-Falefa talked about there being a constant battle within each player, which maybe explains why players were trying to do way too much at the outset of the season. Having no fans in the stands has also compounded the issue, making the game more mentally draining than anything else.

“It's not so much physical this year. I think it's mental," Kiner-Falefa explained. "Not having your family, not seeing your family, not being able to interact with the fans. Especially when you're struggling, the fans help a lot. They show support and just seeing them cheering you on, especially when you're going through rough times, it really helps helps your motor. It keeps you going and helps you stay positive ... It’s less enjoyable, but everybody's dealing with it in the whole world. You just gotta deal with it.”

The stress off the field adds to the mental anguish. Going on the road is a completely different experience for players this year. Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun didn't get to see his family when the team traveled to the Bay Area. The family of teammate Scott Heineman wasn't able to personally witness when him and his brother Tyler were in the starting lineups for their respective teams in San Francisco. 

For a lot of players, the road has been nothing but the hotel, the bus, the stadium, and lots of FaceTime. In an interview with the GBag Nation on 105.3 The Fan, Kiner-Falefa detailed the bleak situation players have to deal with while they are on the road.

"MLB actually has someone just walking around the hotel to make sure we don't do anything," Kiner-Falefa explained. "Just based off previous teams and what they've done and how it affected the season. So, MLB has been very strict. It's almost cooler to be at home because you can at least do a little more and have some people around. But when you're on the road it's almost like prison. You can't leave your room. Even if you go down to the lobby (you'll get in trouble) ... (I'm) just curious how far this can go on."

Despite the myriad of challenges and roadblocks, Kiner-Falefa is determined to build on the success he's had thus far in 2020. He continues to flash the glove and is seeking to add more power to his consistent contact at the plate. Kiner-Falefa and the rest of the younger group on the Rangers have only 26 games left to make the most of some much needed experience for 2021 and beyond.

"It's a real test," Kiner-Falefa said. "I think going into the future, this year is really going to help the younger guys and even the veteran guys. Just having gone through this experience is going to help them grow all together."

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I Think We Could Surprise Some People" Rangers' Youth Eager for Playing Time Down the Stretch

After trading away three veterans, the Texas Rangers are giving their younger players expanded roles down the stretch.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' GM Jon Daniels Says Next Year's Budget Will Be Down From 2020's Initial Payroll

With Texas Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels confirming a smaller budget in 2021, we take a closer look at what decisions the Rangers will face this winter.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Hold Onto Lance Lynn and Joey Gallo, Trade Chirinos and Frazier at Deadline

Despite a flurry of rumors, the Texas Rangers decided not to trade Lance Lynn or Joey Gallo.

Kade Kistner

Report: In Addition to Lynn, Rangers Discussing Offers for Joey Gallo Ahead of Trade Deadline

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Sunday that in addition to Lance Lynn, the Rangers are discussing Joey Gallo with potential suitors ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

Chris Halicke

Salinas12284

Texas Rangers Trade LHP Mike Minor to Oakland A's for Two Players To Be Named Later

The Texas Rangers have traded starting pitcher Mike Minor to the Oakland Athletics for two players to be named later.

Chris Halicke

Uncertain of Future, Lynn Doesn't Want to 'Leave Something Unfinished'

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, Lance Lynn's future as a Ranger hangs in the balance.

Chris Halicke

Salinas12284

Texas Rangers' Youth Seizing Opportunity in Audition for the Future

The Texas Rangers have committed to a long-term approach at the deadline and the youth of the organization has seized their expanded opportunity.

Kade Kistner

Rangers Place Danny Santana on 10-Day IL, Recall Ronald Guzmán

The Texas Rangers have placed OF Danny Santana on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to August 27, with a right elbow sprain. The team has also recalled 1B Ronald Guzmán from the Alternate Training Site.

Chris Halicke

Rangers, Dodgers Honor the Legacy of Jackie Robinson to Open Weekend Series

The Texas Rangers are set to welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series beginning on Jackie Robinson Day at Globe Life Field.

Chris Halicke

Beasley, Rangers Were Ready to Play Baseball on Thursday, but Stand by A's Decision to Sit Out in Protest

Texas Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley opened about the team supporting the Oakland Athletics' decision to sit out in protest.

Chris Halicke