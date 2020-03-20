Reliving Memorable Rangers Moments: Josh Hamilton's 2008 Home Run Derby Performance

Josh Hamilton's first year as a Texas Ranger was quite spectacular, leading to a a memorable moment under the bright lights of Yankee Stadium.

On July 14, 2008, in the same batter's box that Babe Ruth once frequented in the House that Ruth Built, a sweet swinging lefty from deep in the heart of Texas put on a show, becoming the Southern Sultan of Swat, if you will.

Following a first-round performance of 8 home runs from Minnesota Twins first baseman Justin Morneau, the story of the year in baseball that season stepped into the box.

Fans in attendance had no idea the show they were about to watch.

Right away on Hamilton's first swing he crushed one 471-feet to deep right-center. Turning to the catcher following the majestic shot, Hamilton flashed that million dollar smiled and said, "this is awesome, man!"

Hearing Hamilton say that nearly 12 years later still brings out the boy in me. I was 15 at the time, a month away from getting my driver's permit. Hamilton was the reason I wore 32 throughout my high school and American Legion baseball career. I was starstruck sitting cross-legged on the floor in my living room watching my baseball hero put on a show.

On Hamilton's next swing he hit the ball off the back wall of Yankee Stadium in right-center, igniting the crowd while eliciting a hug from teammate Ian Kinsler.

"That's only two!" Hamilton said to American League teammates coming out to great him.

They simply didn't know what was coming.

On Hamilton's seventh home run of the opening round, long-time ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman shouted, "This once's headed to the moon!" as Hamilton cranked one down the right field line. Shortly after, Edinson Volquez - whom the Rangers traded to the Cincinnati Reds for Hamilton - carried a brief case out to home plate for Hamilton and then bowed down to him.

Still, there were 21 more opening-round home runs to come.

He signed autographs, had a home run taken away, and even had announcers comparing the sound the ball made off his bat to Bo Jackson.

"He's just amazing; he's putting balls wherever he wants to," Rangers teammate Milton Bradley said during an in-derby interview.

Following his 17th homer, players bowed to him, imploring him to slow down. Instead, he hit another 11 home runs, hitting one 518 feet.

Sadly, Hamilton inexplicably lost the derby title to Morneau despite hitting a record 28 home runs in the first round, finishing with 35 total. Morneau hit just 22 total home runs, but hit enough in the finals against Hamilton (5-3) to claim the title.

Nobody remembers Morneau's win because Hamilton put on such a display.

Where were you on July 14, 2008, and what stands out the most to you from Hamilton's epic night?

