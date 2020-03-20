Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Reliving Memorable Rangers Moments: Josh Hamilton's 2008 Home Run Derby Performance

Joshua Carney

Josh Hamilton's first year as a Texas Ranger was quite spectacular, leading to a a memorable moment under the bright lights of Yankee Stadium.

On July 14, 2008, in the same batter's box that Babe Ruth once frequented in the House that Ruth Built, a sweet swinging lefty from deep in the heart of Texas put on a show, becoming the Southern Sultan of Swat, if you will.

Following a first-round performance of 8 home runs from Minnesota Twins first baseman Justin Morneau, the story of the year in baseball that season stepped into the box.

Fans in attendance had no idea the show they were about to watch.

Right away on Hamilton's first swing he crushed one 471-feet to deep right-center. Turning to the catcher following the majestic shot, Hamilton flashed that million dollar smiled and said, "this is awesome, man!"

Hearing Hamilton say that nearly 12 years later still brings out the boy in me. I was 15 at the time, a month away from getting my driver's permit. Hamilton was the reason I wore 32 throughout my high school and American Legion baseball career. I was starstruck sitting cross-legged on the floor in my living room watching my baseball hero put on a show.

On Hamilton's next swing he hit the ball off the back wall of Yankee Stadium in right-center, igniting the crowd while eliciting a hug from teammate Ian Kinsler.

"That's only two!" Hamilton said to American League teammates coming out to great him.

They simply didn't know what was coming.

On Hamilton's seventh home run of the opening round, long-time ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman shouted, "This once's headed to the moon!" as Hamilton cranked one down the right field line. Shortly after, Edinson Volquez - whom the Rangers traded to the Cincinnati Reds for Hamilton - carried a brief case out to home plate for Hamilton and then bowed down to him.

Still, there were 21 more opening-round home runs to come.

He signed autographs, had a home run taken away, and even had announcers comparing the sound the ball made off his bat to Bo Jackson.

"He's just amazing; he's putting balls wherever he wants to," Rangers teammate Milton Bradley said during an in-derby interview.

Following his 17th homer, players bowed to him, imploring him to slow down. Instead, he hit another 11 home runs, hitting one 518 feet.

Sadly, Hamilton inexplicably lost the derby title to Morneau despite hitting a record 28 home runs in the first round, finishing with 35 total. Morneau hit just 22 total home runs, but hit enough in the finals against Hamilton (5-3) to claim the title.

Nobody remembers Morneau's win because Hamilton put on such a display.

Where were you on July 14, 2008, and what stands out the most to you from Hamilton's epic night?

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow Josh Carney on Twitter: @ByJoshCarney

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joey Gallo Recruited For Marcus Stroman's 'Dream Team' in 2021 World Baseball Classic

Texas Rangers Joey Gallo was propositioned by Marcus Stroman to compete for Team USA in the 2021 World Baseball Classic.

Kade Kistner

Chris Sale's News Can Give Rangers Fans Solace in Revamped Rotation

Boston's Chris Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery. Who would've guessed the turnaround between the two clubs?

Chris Halicke

VIDEO: Texas Rangers Part of MLB $30 Million Effort to Pay Ballpark Employees

The Texas Rangers are pledging $1 million toward MLB's effort to cover wages of ballpark employees.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Haven: The Memories That COVID-19 Can't Infect

In the wake of COVID-19's effect on the world of sports, we invite Rangers fans to share their favorite memories.

Chris Halicke

by

Pinkthing11

Texas Rangers Mic'd Up Joey Gallo and It's Everything Baseball Fans Need Right Now

As we all are missing baseball at the moment, the Texas Rangers are providing content we all need, releasing an almost three-minute video of Joey Gallo mic'd up during a game.

Chris Halicke

Takeaways From Texas Rangers Spring Training: First Base

Our spring training series continues, looking back at how the first base competition played out through Rangers camp.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun in Good Spirits After Suffering Broken Jaw

The Texas Rangers provided an update on Willie Calhoun's status after the team flew back to Texas on Monday.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Part of MLB $30 Million Effort to Pay Ballpark Employees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Texas Rangers are joining the other 29 clubs in Major League Baseball, pledging $1 million to help cover the lost wages of ballpark employees.

Chris Halicke

Takeaways from Texas Rangers Spring Training: Starting Pitching

With the baseball season now on hiatus, we'll take a look back at what went well at Rangers spring training.

Chris Halicke

After CDC's New Recommendation, the MLB Season Could Get Pushed Back Drastically

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued a new recommendation for groups of 50 people or more. It's not pretty for the start of the baseball season.

Chris Halicke