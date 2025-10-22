Rangers Outfield Prospect Dylan Dreiling Showcases Power in Arizona Fall League
The Texas Rangers have a rather promising young core of players to build from, despite a veteran-heavy lineup at the MLB level. With multiple of their prospects heading to the Arizona Fall League recently and starting off their work there, it has been intriguing to see how they perform and how they adapt from their respective farm system levels.
One of the more interesting names who was selected is outfielder Dylan Dreiling, No. 15 prospect for the Rangers on MLB Pipeline. A 2024 second-round pick, Dreiling showed some good and some bad down in High-A Hub City. In 110 games across year two, he slashed .226/.319/.381 with 62 RBI, 50 runs, 15 stolen bases, 12 home runs, 101 strikeouts and 58 walks.
Now with the Surprise Saguaros of the Arizona Fall League, he has an opportunity to showcase a similar level of power at the plate while also working on some of the key elements that have held him back previously. With plenty of time to do so this fall against various levels of competition, it should be a great experience for the young prospect.
Within his first five games in the AFL, he hit a long-distance home run that showcased the power previously mentioned.
How Far Did Dreiling's First Arizona Fall League Home Run Go?
Dreiling's first home run of the fall came against the Salt River Rafters in a 12-11 victory, which he helped contribute to immensely. In the game, he went 2-4 with four RBI, two runs, a home run, a walk and a strikeout. His home run was a three-run shot in the sixth inning to close the gap 10-5 from 10-2. The recorded distance? It was 431 feet with a 111.7 MPH exit velocity.
A player who earlier this season drew recommendations for trade discussions is now starting to finally break out a bit and find his stride in the AFL. While he is still hitting a little less efficiently than one would hope, he is showcasing promise in his fielding and power batting instead.
So far in five games, he is slashing .222/.333/.389 with four RBI, three runs, a home run, six strikeouts and three walks. Most of his batting production came during that one game where he quickly found his stride. He also has no errors in both left and right field so far on five chances, so his fielding has been solid, as it was during his High-A time in 2024 and 2025. Hopefully, the bat will continue to come around, and he can improve his consistency a bit.