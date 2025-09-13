Rangers Remain Close in AL West Playoff Race After Pounding Mets
The Texas Rangers just want to remain close in the American League West race as a meeting with the Houston Astros looms next week. So far, so good.
The Rangers (77-70) won their 15th game in their last 19 games as they beat the New York Mets, 8-3, on Friday at Citi Field. The contest had some gravity because Rangers starter Jacob deGrom was making his first start in Queens since he left the franchise after the 2022 season to join the Rangers.
deGrom went seven innings, giving up four hits and three earned runs as he claimed the win. Dylan Moore, one of the newest Rangers, homered and drove in two runs. Two young Rangers — Cody Freeman and Michael Helman — also drove in two runs each.
How did that impact the Rangers in the AL West and AL wild card race?
The AL West Playoff Race
Friday started with the Rangers two games behind both the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners in the division race. In the AL wild card race the Rangers were two games back of the final berth.
When it came to the Astros, nothing changed. Houston blew out the Atlanta Braves, 11-3, as the Astros had to deploy a bullpen game to get to the weekend and hand the ball to their aces, Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez.
As for the Mariners, they beat the Los Angeles Angels for the second straight night, winning 2-1. So the race remained tight and no one gained an edge or lost ground.
Texas has three games ahead with Houston on Monday-Wednesday at Daikin Park in Houston. The Rangers are done with the Mariners for the season and Seattle owns the tiebreaker. One way or another, Texas must overcome at least one of these teams to complete a rather improbable run to the playoffs. At one point in July, they were 11 games back in the division.
Texas Rangers Playoff Race
AL West Race (after Sept. 12)
Houston Astros: 80-68 (tied for division lead)
Seattle Mariners: 80-68 (tied for division lead)
Texas Rangers: 78-70 (2.0 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (14 games): Sept. 13-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (14 games): Sept. 13-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 12)
New York Yankees: 82-65 (3.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 81-67 (1.5 games ahead)
Houston Astros: 80-68 (tied for last berth)
Seattle Mariners: 80-68 (tied for last berth)
Texas Rangers: 78-70 (2.0 games behind final berth)