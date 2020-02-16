Texas Rangers Spring Training: Chris Woodward Sheds Light on Nick Solak's Situation

The Texas Rangers infield has some question marks heading into the first full-squad workouts of Spring Training. First base is a point of contention in camp, and while it is Ronald Guzman's to lose, there will be plenty vying for the opportunity to take it from him.

Greg Bird has been brought into camp to provide some competition for the first base position, and with his pedigree, has a real shot at making the big league team if he can stay healthy. But what happens if Texas decides to move on from Guzman, or allow him more time to develop his bat in the Minors, and if Bird isn't a viable option?

Enter Nick Solak. The 25-year old, had a breakout in late 2019, and is someone that has been talked about all offseason in terms of how manager Chris Woodward would be able to find room in the lineup for his prolific bat. Ideas have ranged from having him play centerfield, to nearly every infield position other than shortstop.

Woodward gave some insight into Solack's situation, as well as how it would affect new singing, and veteran Todd Frazier's positioning in the infield.

"I would be more inclined to probably stick Solak at third [base], and put Frazier at first [base]. Frazier has had more time over at first, maybe a little bigger target," Woodward said on Thursday. "But I think Solak has put so much work in at third that I'd like to see what that looks like. Obviously I'd like to see what he looks like in center field as well. He's put so much work over there [at third base] that long term if something were to happen to both of our guys at first, either struggle or injury, I'd probably be more inclined to put Frazier at first and Solak at third."

It doesn't take much to see this situation Woodward talked about coming to fruition. Ronald Guzman, despite his work ethic and offseason changes, will have to prove that his offense has improved to continue finding everyday playing time in the big leagues. Bird is a huge question mark, and even if he makes the team out of Spring Training, will his injury history once again play a role in his availability and production?

Solak proved he could be a difference maker in 2019 when he slashed .293/.393/.491 with five home runs in just 33 games. It will be hard justifying not finding an everyday position for Solak if he continues that same level of production into 2020.

However, as we saw with Joey Gallo, rotating a player through multiple positions just to include his bat in the lineup can have negative consequences on their offensive production. Instead of focusing on hitting and one defensive position, those players are forced to spend extra time mastering multiple defensive positions. If Woodward can find a home for Solak, then he might just become one of Texas' biggest offensive weapons.

