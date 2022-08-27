Post-Game Notes: Rangers 7, Tigers 6

TEXAS has won 2 straight, 5 of 6, 6 of 8, and 9 of last 13 G (beg. 8/13), out-scoring opponents by 24 runs (70-46) over the longer span…offense over last 3 G: 29 runs, 38 hits, 7 home runs…club’s most runs over any 3-G span since 5/15-17/19 (also 29)…batters have combined to hit multiple home runs in 3 straight and 4 of the team’s last 5 G (10 HR total), this after hitting just 15 HR over the first 19 G of this month.

GLENN OTTO earned his 6th win of the season, T3rd-most among Rangers (10-Pérez, 7-Gray), despite allowing 4 R-ER over 5.0 innings…threw just over half (48 of 80) of his pitches for strikes, but issued just 2 walks after combining for 13 walks over his previous 3 starts…recorded career strikeout no. 100 (Javier Báez) in the 1st inning…through 5 starts this month, Otto has gone 2-1 with a 2.93 ERA (9 ER/27.2 IP) and .178 opp. BA (18-101).

EZEQUIEL DURAN belted a 3-run home run in the 2nd inning to push Texas’ early lead to 4-0…was his 1st homer since 8/6 vs. CWS, as 3 of his first 4 career HR have come against A.L. Central foes (2-CWS, 1-DET)…3 RBI matched his season/career high (4x, last 7/31 at LAA)…has hits in 5 of his last 6 G, and is batting .290 (18-62) over his last 17 G (beg. 8/4) to raise his season batting average from .229 to .251.

NATHANIEL LOWE put the Rangers in front, 1-0, in the 1st inning with a towering solo home run to center field, the 50th long ball of his Major League career…has homered in career-high 3 straight games (3 HR total), T2nd-longest HR streak by a Ranger this season behind only a 5-G streak by Corey Seager from 7/8-12…9 of Lowe’s career-high 21 HR this season have come against left-handed pitchers, and his 13 HR vs. LHP since the beginning of the 2021 campaign are 2nd-most among Texas batters over that span (14-García)…Lowe is batting .387/.447/.645/1.092 (36-93) with 6 HR and 18 RBI over 24 G this month…his 36 hits in August are already the most by a Ranger over a single month since Elvis Andrus in June of 2019 (37).

MARK MATHIAS recorded a career-high 3 hits tonight, including a 2-run opposite-field home run in the 3rd inning…has gone 9-for-18 (.500) with 2 HR, 2 2B and 8 RBI over his first 6 G with Texas after combining for 12 hits, one HR, and 8 RBI over his first 22 career G with Milwaukee dating back to 2020…each of Mathias’ 3 career home runs and 7 of his 8 career extra-base hits have come vs. left-handed pitching.

ADOLIS GARCÍA extended his career-best 22-game hit streak with an infield single in the 3rd inning…it is the longest active streak in MLB and tied with another 22-gamer by TOR’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (7/15-8/13) for the longest by an A.L. batter this season.

DETROIT dropped to 48-78 with tonight's defeat, one loss shy of matching season low point at 31 G under .500...club is still 5-4 in last 9 G overall, but has dropped 7 of last 9 G away from Comerica Park...Tigers are an A.L.-worst 19-43 (.306) on the road this season…DET is 2-3 against TEX in 2022, but just 6-13 against the A.L. West as a whole.

RILEY GREENE had a career-high 3 hits and 4 RBI, capped by a 2-run homer in the 9th that cut the deficit to one run...also had an RBI single in the 3rd and scored on a triple/E4 in the 5th...has gone 10-for-20 (.500) over an active 5-G hit streak that matches the longest of his young career…the former 1st round pick (5th overall in 2019) has multiple hits in 4 of last 5 G.

VICTOR REYES singled in the 9th to extend his hit streak to 10 G at .378 (14-37), the 2nd-longest run of his career behind a 13-G streak in 2019…also drew 2 walks to reach base 3 times.

TYLER ALEXANDER allowed a career-high 7 R-ER in his 3.0 IP start...also permitted 3 HR for the 1st time in his career, as he entered tonight with multiple HR allowed in just one of his 19 outings this season (2 HR on 4/29 at LAD)…the TCU product and Grapevine resident drops to 1-8, 6.59 (31 ER/42.1 IP) in 10 starts compared to 2-0, 1.29 (3 ER/21.0 IP) in 10 relief outings in 2022.

MISCELLANEOUS: Bubba Thompson has hits in 10 of his last 12 G at .324 (12-37), and has gone perfect 7-for-7 in stolen base attempts to open his Major League career…Texas has gone 22-17 (.564) in games vs. left-handed starting pitchers this season...Taylor Hearn (2.0 SHO IP, 1 BB, 4 SO) has retired 15 of 16 batters faced over his last 2 G, recording a total of 9 strikeouts…Marcus Semien was charged with an error on an errant throw to 3rd base in the 5th inning, snapping his career-best 66-game errorless streak…Garrett Hill worked 3.0 shutout innings in his first relief appearance after 8 starts to begin his ML career.