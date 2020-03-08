Rangers' Willie Calhoun Struck in Mouth With Pitch vs Dodgers; Carted Off Field

We've had our first scary moment of the baseball season and it came way too soon.

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was struck in the jaw with a 95-MPH fastball that got away from Julio Urias in the 1st inning of Sunday's game at Surprise Stadium. The pitch came on a 1-1 count.

Calhoun remained on all fours on the ground for several minutes as he was tended to by the Rangers medical staff. The television broadcast even showed Calhoun spitting out blood. He held a towel around his mouth until a cart came to bring him off the field. He was eventually able to make it to his feet, with the spectators giving Calhoun a rounding sound of support and concern for the Rangers young outfielder. Nick Solak replaced Calhoun in the game.

Calhoun has been transported to St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix via helicopter for further evaluation. The team is saying the area he was struck was "the mouth." Rangers manager Chris Woodward has also made the trip to the hospital with Calhoun in care of his player. Bench coach Don Wakamatsu has taken over the team's managerial duties in the game against the Dodgers.

Willie Calhoun is slated to be the Rangers every day left fielder going into the season. Obviously, the severity of the injury could change the team's plans.

In the past, Calhoun has worn the protective extension of the batting helmet that covers the jaw. Unfortunately, he was not wearing it in today's game, leaving nothing to stop the fastball that got away from Urias.

We will update when we have further information on Calhoun's status.

