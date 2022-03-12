Report: Rangers Agree To Minor League Deal With Brandon Workman

The Texas Rangers added some bullpen help, bringing in a veteran reliever on a minor league deal.

The Texas Rangers added more depth to the bullpen Friday, agreeing to terms with veteran reliever Brandon Workman on a minor league contract. The deal comes with an invite to spring training.

FanSided's Robert Murray first reported the signing. The club has not confirmed.

According to Murray, Workman’s contract would pay him $1 million if he makes the big league club. The deal also comes with a May 1 opt out and contains $100,000 in incentives if he pitches in 40, 45, 50, 60 and 65 games. Workman can also earn an additional $150,000 if he pitches in 70 games.

Workman, 33, posted a 5.46 ERA and 2.04 WHIP over 29 total appearances with the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox in 2021. He was, however, a very effective reliever for Boston from 2017-2019. The right-hander recorded 16 saves for the Red Sox in 2019, while also going 10-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 73 appearances.

Workman is a born-and-bred Texan. He's a native of Arlington, Tx., graduated from Bowie High School and was drafted by the Red Sox in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of the University of Texas.

The Rangers typically survey this area of the market for bullpen help, and have had success with it—even as recent as last season. Texas brought Ian Kennedy in on a minor league deal last year, and he pitched well enough to become an attractive trade candidate in July.

