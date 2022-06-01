Rangers History Today: Ruben Sierra Comes to 'The Show'

The Texas Rangers had no choice but to call up their prized outfield prospect on this day in 1986

On this date in Texas Rangers history, outfielder Ruben Sierra made his Major League debut with the Texas Rangers.

On June 1, 1986, Sierra joined the Rangers in Kansas City as Texas took on the Royals at Kaufmann Stadium. Sierra played center field and hit fifth in his debut, going 2-for-3, driving in three runs and scoring one. Of particular interest was his second at-bat, during which he hit the first of his 3-6 career MLB home runs. That came in the fourth inning off Royals starter Charlie Leibrandt. Sierra’s home run was a three-run drive.

Sierra was another celebrated signing out of the Rangers’ Puerto Rico pipeline in the 1980s. Signed in November of 1982 at age 17, Sierra rose steadily through the Rangers’ minor league system before his debut on June 1. Sierra played well enough that season to finish sixth in American League Rookie of the Year voting. He came close to winning the AL MVP in 1989, playing all 162 games while hitting 29 home runs and driving in 119 RBI. He also made his first All-Star Game appearance that season.

Sierra played with the Rangers until 1992, when the Rangers dealt him, along with Bobby Witt and Jeff Russell, to the Oakland Athletics for the disgruntled Jose Canseco. Sierra then traveled a journeyman career that he extended into a 20-year MLB career with nine different teams. He returned to the Rangers twice (2000-01, 2003). He played until the age of 40, playing 14 games with the Minnesota Twins.

Also on this date …

June 1, 1976: The Texas Rangers acquired pitcher Bert Blyleven from the Minnesota Twins.

