Skip to main content

Rangers History Today: Sammy Sosa Joins Majors

The slugger would have a long career, but on this day in 1989 he was a skinny outfielder who had just joined Texas from Double-A

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Sammy Sosa "era" began with the Rangers. It didn’t last that long.

On June 15, 1989, the Rangers purchased Sosa’s contract from Double-A Tulsa and promoted him to the Majors. He would make his MLB debut a day later in a doubleheader against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. The Rangers lost both games, and Sosa went 2-for-8 in the two games.

Sosa would hit his first home run on June 21 off Roger Clemens when the Rangers faced the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. He would get regular playing time with the Rangers until mid-July when the Rangers, seeking to make a playoff push, used Sosa as a chip to gain some support.

On July 29, 1989, the Rangers traded Sosa with Wilson Álvarez and Scott Fletcher to the Chicago White Sox for Harold Baines and Fred Manrique. Baines was the centerpiece for the Rangers, one of the game’s best hitters who would eventually reach the Hall of Fame. But the Rangers didn’t make the postseason that year.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with manager Chris Woodward (8) after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Astros Conclude Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Wednesday’s matchup between Texas and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field

By Matthew Postins52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
Sep 12, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) hits an RBI triple during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Play

Why Rangers Start Leody Taveras in Center

Calling up the outfielder allows Texas manager Chris Woodward to use his ideal alignment

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Aug 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.
Play

Postgame Notes: Astros 4, Rangers 3

Astros rally late to take the middle game of a three-game series against their Lone Star rivals

By Inside The Rangers Staff13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Meanwhile, Alvarez would go on to throw a no-hitter for the White Sox in 1991. Sosa, of course, would eventually end up across town the Cubs and become one of the most productive power hitters of the 1990s. He returned to the Rangers in his final MLB season in 2007, playing 114 games and hitting .221 with 21 home runs and 92 RBI. This was after he didn’t play the entire 2006 season. While with the Rangers, he hit his 600th career home run, part of his 609 home runs for his career.

But, on this day, Sosa’s 18-year MLB career began in New York City in a road gray Rangers uniform.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with manager Chris Woodward (8) after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Astros Conclude Series

By Matthew Postins52 minutes ago
Sep 12, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) hits an RBI triple during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
News

Why Rangers Start Leody Taveras in Center

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
Aug 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.
News

Postgame Notes: Astros 4, Rangers 3

By Inside The Rangers Staff13 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Astros Turn Tables on Rangers

By Matthew Postins14 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Promote Reliever To Triple-A Round Rock

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Astros Continue Series

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
Adolis Garcia
News

Where Do Rangers Stand in SI's Baseball Power Rankings?

By Matthew PostinsJun 14, 2022
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers' Last 'Joey Gallo' Prospect Playing Well in Hickory

By Matthew PostinsJun 14, 2022