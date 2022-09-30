Skip to main content

Mariners Outlast Rangers in Homer-Filled Finale

Texas and Seattle combined for nine home runs, but it wasn't a home run that won the game for the Mariners.

Texas and Seattle combined for nine home runs as the Mariners defeated the Rangers, 10-9, in 11 innings on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park.

The Rangers (66-89) ended up losing the series. Texas has now lost 22 of its last 30 games and is 25-40 since the All-Star Break.

Despite the power surge for both teams, the game went to extra innings, with the Rangers and Mariners exchanging a run in the 10th inning.

In the 11th, the Mariners overcame the Rangers’ run in the top half of the frame with an RBI single by pinch-hitter Luis Torrens and an RBI single by J.P. Crawford that went off the glove of Rangers third baseman Josh Jung to score the winning run.

Before extra innings, the ball left the yard early and often on Thursday. Seattle’s Mitch Haniger and Jerred Kelenic each hit two home runs, with Kelenic’s second home run, a solo shot, giving the Mariners a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

For the Rangers, Marcus Semien homered twice, while Nathaniel Lowe, Sam Huff and Adolis García homered once. Huff, Semien and García all homered in the third inning, which marked the first time that Texas hit three home runs in an inning since Sept. 22, 2019, against Oakland. It was one shy of the team record of four home runs in an inning against Houston on May 21, 2005.

The Rangers had not hit five home runs in a game since Sept. 20, 2020, against the Los Angeles Angels. It was the 10th time the Rangers have hit five home runs against the Mariners and the second time they’ve done it at T-Mobile Park.

Semien now has 26 home runs, making him the fourth Rangers hitter to amass 25 or more home runs this season, joining Corey Seager, García and Lowe. García and Lowe also hit their 26th home runs of the season on Thursday.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers Seek Series Win

Texas continues its six-game, two-city road trip with the final game of a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

By Matthew Postins
Aug 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) hits an rbi sacrifice bunt during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers OF is Round Rock's Top Player

The current Rangers outfielder spent 80 games with the Triple-A farm club and set a team record in the process.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

WATCH: Rangers Prospect Fan Six Straight

The RoughRiders pitcher ended his season with two perfect innings of relief in Frisco's Texas League title-clinching victory.

By Matthew Postins

It was Semien’s second multi-home run game of the season.

But, the Rangers tied the game in the top of the eighth without a home run. Catcher Kevin Plawecki grounded into a double play that scored Bubba Thompson from third, making it 7-7.

The Mariners (85-70) continued to close in on clinching an American League Wild-Card berth. Entering Thursday, the Mariners’ magic number to clinch was three. The number dropped to two after Baltimore lost to Boston earlier on Thursday. Before the Mariners took the field, Tampa Bay lost, putting the Mariners in a tie for the second Wild-Card berth, which is important from a seeding standpoint.

With the win, the Mariners trimmed the magic number to one.

Both starters had trouble and ended up with no-decisions. Rangers starter Jon Gray gave up six runs and three home runs in five innings. Mariners starter Marco Gonzalez gave up four runs and three home runs in five innings.

The Rangers open a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Texas will start right-hander Glenn Otto against Angels left-hander Reid Detmers. Texas will start left-hander Cole Ragans on Saturday against Angels left-hander José Suarez on Saturday. Neither team has announced its starter for Sunday’s finale.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas RangersSeattle Mariners

Mariners Outlast Rangers in Homer-Filled Finale

Texas and Seattle combined for nine home runs, but it wasn't a home run that won the game for the Mariners.

Texas and Seattle combined for nine home runs as the Mariners defeated the Rangers, 10-9, in 11 innings on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park.

The Rangers (66-89) ended up losing the series. Texas has now lost 22 of its last 30 games and is 25-40 since the All-Star Break.

Despite the power surge for both teams, the game went to extra innings, with the Rangers and Mariners exchanging a run in the 10th inning.

In the 11th, the Mariners overcame the Rangers’ run in the top half of the frame with an RBI single by pinch-hitter Luis Torrens and an RBI single by J.P. Crawford that went off the glove of Rangers third baseman Josh Jung to score the winning run.

Before extra innings, the ball left the yard early and often on Thursday. Seattle’s Mitch Haniger and Jerred Kelenic each hit two home runs, with Kelenic’s second home run, a solo shot, giving the Mariners a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

For the Rangers, Marcus Semien homered twice, while Nathaniel Lowe, Sam Huff and Adolis García homered once. Huff, Semien and García all homered in the third inning, which marked the first time that Texas hit three home runs in an inning since Sept. 22, 2019, against Oakland. It was one shy of the team record of four home runs in an inning against Houston on May 21, 2005.

The Rangers had not hit five home runs in a game since Sept. 20, 2020, against the Los Angeles Angels. It was the 10th time the Rangers have hit five home runs against the Mariners and the second time they’ve done it at T-Mobile Park.

Semien now has 26 home runs, making him the fourth Rangers hitter to amass 25 or more home runs this season, joining Corey Seager, García and Lowe. García and Lowe also hit their 26th home runs of the season on Thursday.

It was Semien’s second multi-home run game of the season.

But, the Rangers tied the game in the top of the eighth without a home run. Catcher Kevin Plawecki grounded into a double play that scored Bubba Thompson from third, making it 7-7.

The Mariners (85-70) continued to close in on clinching an American League Wild-Card berth. Entering Thursday, the Mariners’ magic number to clinch was three. The number dropped to two after Baltimore lost to Boston earlier on Thursday. Before the Mariners took the field, Tampa Bay lost, putting the Mariners in a tie for the second Wild-Card berth, which is important from a seeding standpoint.

With the win, the Mariners trimmed the magic number to one.

Both starters had trouble and ended up with no-decisions. Rangers starter Jon Gray gave up six runs and three home runs in five innings. Mariners starter Marco Gonzalez gave up four runs and three home runs in five innings.

The Rangers open a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Texas will start right-hander Glenn Otto against Angels left-hander Reid Detmers. Texas will start left-hander Cole Ragans on Saturday against Angels left-hander José Suarez on Saturday. Neither team has announced its starter for Sunday’s finale.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers Seek Series Win

By Matthew Postins
Aug 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) hits an rbi sacrifice bunt during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers OF is Round Rock's Top Player

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

WATCH: Rangers Prospect Fan Six Straight

By Matthew Postins
Sep 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) throws the ball to first base for an out against Seattle Mariners third baseman Ty France (not pictured) during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
News

Josh Jung is Rangers Offense in Loss

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) smiles as he comes home after he hits a home run in his first major league at bat during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Breaking Down Josh Jung's Career Night for Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Sep 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a ground rule double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Aaron Judge Hits Home Run 61

By Matthew Postins
Sep 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Seek Second Straight Win vs. Mariners

By Matthew Postins
Sep 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
News

Josh Jung Powers Rangers Victory

By Matthew Postins