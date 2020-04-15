Inside The Rangers
This Day in Sports History: Jackie Robinson Makes His MLB Debut, Breaking the Color Barrier

Chris Halicke

On April 15, 1947 Jackie Robinson made his first start for the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field, breaking 50 years of segregation in Major League Baseball. Robinson would go 0-for-3 with a sacrifice on the day, but changed the game of baseball forever over his Hall of Fame career.

Robinson had a phenomenal rookie season for Brooklyn in 1947, slashing .297/.383/.427 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs in 151 games. He also stole 29 bases and was named the National League's Rookie of the Year. 

Robinson's 10-year Major League career is one of the most noteworthy in the history of baseball. Not only was he a career-.311 hitter and a National League MVP in 1949, but Robinson breaking the color barrier paved the way for many African American baseball players to play in Major League Baseball over the decades. Some of the game's greatest players are African American, including Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., and Hank Aaron just to name a few of many. 

On April 15, 1997 Jackie Robinson's No. 42 was retired throughout all of baseball. Every season on April 15, every player dons Robinson's number in honor of him.

