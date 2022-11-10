Rangers Announce 2022 Awards, Return of Fan Fest

The Texas Rangers named their Player, Pitcher and Rookie of the Year, among other awards.

The Texas Rangers announced the recipients of the club’s 2022 team awards, as selected by the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

The club also announced that its Fan Fest event will be returning for the first time since 2020. The 2023 Texas Rangers Fan Fest presented by Comerica has been scheduled for Jan. 28 at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers Player of the Year is first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who batted .302 with 27 home runs and 76 RBI in 157 games. Lowe ranked among the A.L. leaders in hits (4th, 179), total bases (6th, 292), batting average (7th), slugging (8th, .492), and OPS (8th, .850), all team highs and was the Rangers’ first qualifying .300 hitter since Elvis Andrus (.302) and Adrian Beltre (.300) in 2016.

The Rangers Pitcher of the Year is Martin Perez, the first left-hander to win that award since Mike Minor in 2019. Perez went 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA in 32 starts with Texas in 2022. He ranked fifth in the A.L. in innings (196.1), posted the league’s eighth lowest ERA, and also led the staff in wins, starts, and strikeouts (169).

The Rangers Rookie of the Year is Brock Burke, the first left-handed pitcher to earn the award since Perez in 2013. Burke was 7-5 with a 1.97 ERA and 90 strikeouts over 82.1 innings in 52 relief appearances. He led the Majors in relief innings and ranked among AL relief pitchers in strikeouts (2nd), wins (T3rd) and ERA (9th).

The Harold McKinney Good Guy Award goes to infielder-outfielder Charlie Culberson, who batted .252 with two homers and 12 RBI in 70 games this past season.

The Richard Durrett Hardest Working Player Award, which has been presented annually since 2014 to a player who demonstrates significant improvement over the previous season or seasons through hard work, was awarded to catcher Jonah Heim. He batted .227 with 16 homers and 48 RBI in 127 games with the Rangers in 2022.

The 2022 award recipients will be honored in January as part of the return of Texas Rangers Fan Fest. That event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Globe Life Field. It will mark the first time that Rangers have held Fan Fest since 2020 and the first time it will take place at Globe Life Field. Fan Fest will include autograph and question and answer sessions with Rangers executives, coaches, players, and alumni and numerous activities on the concourses and playing field at Globe Life Field.

Tickets for 2023 Texas Rangers Fan Fest will go on sale in mid-December, and more details will be available at that time.