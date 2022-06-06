Skip to main content

Rangers History Today: 18 Innings With Kansas City, By the Numbers

Here are all the different things that happened when Texas and Kansas City played an 18-inning game in 1991

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers played their second 18-inning game in team history, losing to the Kansas City Royals, 4-3.

Oddly, the FIRST 18-inning game the Rangers played also came against the Royals, and also came in Kansas City, back in 1972. But the Rangers won the game, 4-3.

In this game, on June 6, 1991, Mike Boddicker took the win for the Royals, while Kenny Rogers took the loss for the Rangers.

Other interesting tidbits from the game:

Kevin Reimer had an enormous game for the Rangers, going 5-for-7 from the plate, but he didn’t drive in a run. He did, however, tie the club record for hits in a game. Oddly, all five hits were singles.

Rafael Palmeiro and Ruben Sierra each had nine plate appearances for the Rangers and neither of them had a hit. Palmeiro went 0-for-9, while Sierra went 0-for-7 with two walks. He did not score a run.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Mariners 6, Rangers 5: Post-Game Notes

Here are the post-game notes from the Rangers' extra-inning loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday

By Inside The Rangers Staff17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Collapse Late, Lose To Mariners in Extras

Texas fails to win series rubber match to close out a seven-game homestand

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Ezequiel Duran
Play

Watch: Ezequiel Duran Hits First Home Run for Rangers

The Rangers' No. 4 overall prospect got his first hit, and his first home run, against Seattle on Sunday

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
19 hours ago

One pinch hitter — Denny Walling — and one pinch runner — Mario Diaz — each had two hits for the Rangers.

Nolan Ryan started the game for the Rangers, but obviously didn’t figure in the decision. He did throw seven innings, giving up six hits and two runs, while striking out nine.

Jeff Russell was actually in line for the save but gave up a run in the ninth inning to blow the save, his second blown save of the season.

Gerald Alexander threw 4 1/3rd innings of scoreless relief in the extra frames. But it was quite the roller coaster. Alexander gave up four hits and eight walks, but somehow evaded giving up a run.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mariners 6, Rangers 5: Post-Game Notes

By Inside The Rangers Staff17 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Collapse Late, Lose To Mariners in Extras

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Ezequiel Duran
News

Watch: Ezequiel Duran Hits First Home Run for Rangers

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
Juan Gonzalez
News

Rangers History Today: Juan Gone's Career HR Milestone

By Matthew PostinsJun 5, 2022
Willie Calhoun
News

Rangers DFA Former Starting Outfielder

By Matthew PostinsJun 5, 2022
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 3, Mariners 2

By Inside The Rangers StaffJun 5, 2022
Martin Perez
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Mariners Look for Series Win in Rubber Game

By Matthew PostinsJun 5, 2022
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

'She Cried': Rangers' Ezequiel Duran Calls Mom After Call-Up

By Matthew PostinsJun 4, 2022