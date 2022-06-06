Rangers History Today: 18 Innings With Kansas City, By the Numbers

Here are all the different things that happened when Texas and Kansas City played an 18-inning game in 1991

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers played their second 18-inning game in team history, losing to the Kansas City Royals, 4-3.

Oddly, the FIRST 18-inning game the Rangers played also came against the Royals, and also came in Kansas City, back in 1972. But the Rangers won the game, 4-3.

In this game, on June 6, 1991, Mike Boddicker took the win for the Royals, while Kenny Rogers took the loss for the Rangers.

Other interesting tidbits from the game:

Kevin Reimer had an enormous game for the Rangers, going 5-for-7 from the plate, but he didn’t drive in a run. He did, however, tie the club record for hits in a game. Oddly, all five hits were singles.

Rafael Palmeiro and Ruben Sierra each had nine plate appearances for the Rangers and neither of them had a hit. Palmeiro went 0-for-9, while Sierra went 0-for-7 with two walks. He did not score a run.

One pinch hitter — Denny Walling — and one pinch runner — Mario Diaz — each had two hits for the Rangers.

Nolan Ryan started the game for the Rangers, but obviously didn’t figure in the decision. He did throw seven innings, giving up six hits and two runs, while striking out nine.

Jeff Russell was actually in line for the save but gave up a run in the ninth inning to blow the save, his second blown save of the season.

Gerald Alexander threw 4 1/3rd innings of scoreless relief in the extra frames. But it was quite the roller coaster. Alexander gave up four hits and eight walks, but somehow evaded giving up a run.

