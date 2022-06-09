Skip to main content

Rangers History Today: Kevin Brown's Chicago Gem

He was once considered the future of the Rangers' pitching staff, and this performance in 1989 was a reason why

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Kevin Brown threw a gem against the Chicago White Sox, as he won his fifth game of the 1989 season.

It was June 9, 1989, at Arlington Stadium, and the White Sox were in town to face the Rangers, who were six games over .500 entering the game. In truth, Brown didn’t need much offense that night, as the Rangers won the game, 3-1. Leadoff man Cecil Espy was the only Rangers player with two hits, while Rafael Palmeiro and Ruben Sierra each drove in a run.

Brown was sharp that night. He gave up three hits, walked three and struck out six. He threw 126 pitches and nearly made it a complete game. The Rangers turned to Jeff Russell to get the final out, giving Russell his 12th save of the season. Brown improved to 5-2.

Brown was the No. 4 overall pick in the 1986 Major League Baseball draft, and he made his MLB debut later that season, making a start against Oakland in which he recorded his first MLB win. Brown reappeared with the Rangers in 1988, but he became a full member of the rotation in 1989, the same year Nolan Ryan arrived in Arlington.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) steals second base beside Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) in the fourth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Guardians Shut Out Rangers To End Series

Cleveland built an early lead before a rain delay cost the Rangers an opportunity to cut into that advantage

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Oct 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; General view of batting practice baseballs before game one of the 2021 ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers History Today: The 'Silver Boot' is Born

Texas and Houston began their rivalry on this day, complete with the unveiling of the 'Silver Boot' trophy

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher dane Dunning (33) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Guardians, End Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Wednesday’s matchup between Texas and Cleveland at Progressive Field

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
20 hours ago

Brown grew into an All-Star by the 1992 season, a year in which he had an MLB-leading 21 wins and finished sixth in Cy Young voting in the American League. It was the first 20-win season for a Rangers pitcher since Ferguson Jenkins won 25 games in 1974.

The hope was that Brown could be an entrenched starter for the Rangers for years to come. But he left Arlington after the 1994 players’ strike to sign with Baltimore. He won a World Series with Florida in 1997, part of a five-season stretch in which he made four All-Star game appearances and finished in the top six in Cy Young voting four times. He led the National League in earned run average twice.

He pitched until the age of 40, which came in 2005. He won 211 career MLB games, with 78 of those wins coming in Texas.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) steals second base beside Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) in the fourth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Guardians Shut Out Rangers To End Series

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
Oct 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; General view of batting practice baseballs before game one of the 2021 ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers History Today: The 'Silver Boot' is Born

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher dane Dunning (33) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Guardians, End Series

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run with designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Marcus Semien Flashes Power in Rangers Win Over Guardians

By Matthew PostinsJun 7, 2022
Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Lose First Game of Doubleheader at Guardians

By Matthew PostinsJun 7, 2022
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Steele Walker (40) bats against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Rangers Rookie Hits First MLB Home Run

By Matthew PostinsJun 7, 2022
Jun 6, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon (right) talks with umpire Chris Conroy (98) as catcher Max Stassi (33) watches in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

AL West Team Makes Managerial Move

By Matthew PostinsJun 7, 2022
Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez
News

Rangers History Today: Every Texas Player Gets a Hit vs. Yankees

By Matthew PostinsJun 7, 2022