Rangers History Today: Texas, Twins Get Offensive

In the Metrodome, the Rangers and the Twins produced a lot of offense, especially from the bottom part of the Texas order

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers had a whole lot of fun beating the Minnesota Twins at the Metrodome.

It was June 10, 1986, and the Rangers produced a 14-10 win over the Twins. It was a highly offensive affair. The two teams combined for 24 runs and 37 hits. The Twins had three errors, while the Rangers managed to avoid any mistakes in the field.

From a Rangers standpoint, there were some interesting performances.

Start with outfielder Pete Incaviglia, who started the game as the DH but never had an official at-bat. Odibie McDowell pinch-hit for him and went 0-for-4. Scott Fletcher later pinch-ran for McDowell, but never had an official at-bat.

First baseman Pete O’Brien had the only home run of the game for the Rangers, a solo shot in the seventh inning. It was part of a 3-for-5 game for O’Brien, who also drove in three runs.

The bottom of the order came up huge for Texas. Center fielder George Wright, who hit sixth, was 2-for-4 with three runs scored. No. 7 hitter Tom Paciorek, who played third base and is one of the few Rangers to play beyond age 40, was 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Toby Harrah hit No. 8 and was 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI. Catcher Geno Petralli, hitting No. 9, had three hits in five at-bats, driving in five runs and scoring twice.

The Rangers didn’t take the lead for good until a three-run seventh inning, and then added to their lead with three more runs in the ninth.

Mickey Mahler started the game for Texas, but naturally didn’t get the win. The win went to Jeff Russell, which was his first win of the season after two innings of relief. Greg Harris took the save, his 11th of the season.

