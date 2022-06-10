Skip to main content

Rangers History Today: Texas, Twins Get Offensive

In the Metrodome, the Rangers and the Twins produced a lot of offense, especially from the bottom part of the Texas order

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers had a whole lot of fun beating the Minnesota Twins at the Metrodome.

It was June 10, 1986, and the Rangers produced a 14-10 win over the Twins. It was a highly offensive affair. The two teams combined for 24 runs and 37 hits. The Twins had three errors, while the Rangers managed to avoid any mistakes in the field.

From a Rangers standpoint, there were some interesting performances.

Start with outfielder Pete Incaviglia, who started the game as the DH but never had an official at-bat. Odibie McDowell pinch-hit for him and went 0-for-4. Scott Fletcher later pinch-ran for McDowell, but never had an official at-bat.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Rangers - Michael Young
Play

Rangers' Michael Young No. 1? Hello, Marcus Semien!

Home successful home, a Semien sighting, gasping at gas and cooled by "The Fonz", all in this week's DFW Sports Notebook.

By Richie Whitt41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
September 3, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Play

Rangers' Glenn Otto Needs to Avoid Doing 'Too Much'

The right-hander set a career-high in walks in his last outing, but still managed to find a way to win

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers' May Prospects of Month

Led by Ezequiel Duran, three of the four award winners for last month are from Double A Round Rock

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
16 hours ago

First baseman Pete O’Brien had the only home run of the game for the Rangers, a solo shot in the seventh inning. It was part of a 3-for-5 game for O’Brien, who also drove in three runs.

The bottom of the order came up huge for Texas. Center fielder George Wright, who hit sixth, was 2-for-4 with three runs scored. No. 7 hitter Tom Paciorek, who played third base and is one of the few Rangers to play beyond age 40, was 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Toby Harrah hit No. 8 and was 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI. Catcher Geno Petralli, hitting No. 9, had three hits in five at-bats, driving in five runs and scoring twice.

The Rangers didn’t take the lead for good until a three-run seventh inning, and then added to their lead with three more runs in the ninth.

Mickey Mahler started the game for Texas, but naturally didn’t get the win. The win went to Jeff Russell, which was his first win of the season after two innings of relief. Greg Harris took the save, his 11th of the season.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

Rangers - Michael Young
News

Rangers' Michael Young No. 1? Hello, Marcus Semien!

By Richie Whitt41 minutes ago
September 3, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
News

Rangers' Glenn Otto Needs to Avoid Doing 'Too Much'

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers' May Prospects of Month

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

By The Numbers: Big Doubleheader by Rangers 2B Marcus Semien

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
Texas Rangers 50th Anniversary Logo
News

Rangers History Today: Kevin Brown's Chicago Gem

By Matthew PostinsJun 9, 2022
Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) steals second base beside Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) in the fourth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Guardians Shut Out Rangers To End Series

By Matthew PostinsJun 8, 2022
Oct 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; General view of batting practice baseballs before game one of the 2021 ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers History Today: The 'Silver Boot' is Born

By Matthew PostinsJun 8, 2022
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher dane Dunning (33) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Guardians, End Series

By Matthew PostinsJun 8, 2022