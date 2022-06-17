Skip to main content

Rangers History Today: Texas Turns a Triple

For just the second time in team history, Texas put together a triple play, this time in old Yankee Stadium

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers turned their second triple play in team history.

On June 17, 1999, the Rangers faced the New York Yankees, en route to their third division title in four years. In this outing, the Rangers had Aaron Sele on the mound against the Yankees’ Chili Davis. Davis had Tino Martinez at second base and Paul O’Neill at first base. Davis hit a sharp line drive at Rangers second baseman Mark McLemore for the first out of the inning.

From there, McLemore tossed the ball to shortstop Royce Clayton, who forced out Martinez, who didn’t have the time to tag up. Clayton then threw to first baseman Lee Stevens, who was able to force out O’Neill at first for the third out, which ended the inning. That triple play helped the Rangers win the game, 4-2.

It was the Rangers’ first triple play since Aug. 8, 1977, against the Oakland A’s. That triple play was the first for the franchise since it had moved to Arlington in 1972.

Also on this date …

June 17, 2009: He wasn’t in a Rangers uniform, but somehow catcher Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez managed to make sure he was in Arlington, Texas, when he set one of his final career milestones. While catching for the Astros in a game against the Rangers in Arlington, Rodriguez made his 2,227th career appearance behind the plate, which allowed him to pass another ‘Pudge,’ Carlton Fisk, for most games caught in a career.

June 17, 2014: Dallas Morning News and ESPNDallas.com Rangers beat writer Richard Durrett passed away. In his memory, the Rangers are heavily involved in the Do It for Durrett Foundation, which benefits families dealing with the sudden loss of a loved one. The Rangers chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America also presents the Richard Durrett Hardest Working Ranger award each year.

