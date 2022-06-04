Skip to main content

Rangers History Today: '10-Cent Beer Night' in Cleveland

One of the most infamous nights in Rangers, and frankly baseball, history started with a lot of cheap beer (even for 1974)

On this date in Texas Rangers history, it was ‘Ten Cent Beer Night’ in Cleveland.

On June 4, 1974, at Cleveland Municipal Stadium, the Texas Rangers faced Cleveland on a night in which the powers that be, hoping to pack the stadium, offered the locals 10 cent beers.

It went about as well as one could have hoped.

Cleveland had nearly rallied from a 5-3 deficit in the ninth inning. In fact, Cleveland had two runners on base, including the winning run, when a large number of fans entered the field of play. One could surmise that many were drunk. Things got unruly for about 15 minutes and led to at least one injury to Rangers outfield Mike Hargrove, who took a beer bottle to the head.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Fall To Mariners in Series Opener

Texas allows two runs in the ninth to lose at home

By Art Garcia11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Postgame Notes: Mariners 4, Rangers 3

Texas drops the opener of a three-game series against AL West rival Seattle

By Inside The Rangers Staff13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Mariners, Open Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and Seattle at Globe Life Park

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Done with the situation, umpire Nestor Chylak declared the only forfeit in Rangers history, declaring the Rangers the winner by a score of 9-0. The game remains one of the most bizarre in Major League history. Per nationalpastime.com, Cleveland sold an estimated 60,000 cups of beer to the 25,134 in attendance.

Chylak, who was an American League umpire for nearly 25 years, mingles with Rangers history in another way. Chylak eventually made his way to the Baseball Hall of Fame, doing so in 1999 in a class that featured Rangers legend Nolan Ryan.

Also on this date …

June 4, 2012: Craig Gentry became the fourth Rangers position player to pitch in a regular season game in Rangers history. He threw an inning at Oakland, giving up three hits, two runs and walking one.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Aug 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Fall To Mariners in Series Opener

By Art Garcia11 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Mariners 4, Rangers 3

By Inside The Rangers Staff13 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Mariners, Open Series

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
joe girardi
News

Finished in Philly: Should Rangers Make Play for Joe Girardi?

By Timm Hamm20 hours ago
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Albert Abreu (36) throws to the plate during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Rangers Deal Albert Abreu to Kansas City

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Ace Martin Pérez Wins AL Award

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Rangers - Nolan Ryan
News

Rangers 'Surging'; Is Nolan Ryan Record Safe?

By Richie Whitt21 hours ago
Tigers closer Mike Henneman, the team's union player rep, speaks to the media in the dugout in Tiger Stadium on Aug. 11, 1994, the last day before the players strike. Henneman Talks
News

Rangers History Today: Mike Henneman's Swan Song

By Matthew PostinsJun 3, 2022