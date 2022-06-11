Rangers Rally To Beat White Sox

Texas scored four times in the 10th inning to even its series at the Chicago White Sox

The Texas Rangers stormed back Saturday afternoon from an early five-run deficit to win the middle game of a three-game set, 11-9, in 10 innings at the Chicago White Sox.

The series is now tied 1-1 going into Sunday afternoon’s rubber match at 1:10 p.m. Texas will send right-hander Jon Gray (1-3, 5.28 ERA) to the hill in the series finale opposite White Sox righty Michael Kopech (2-2, 1.94)

Six different Rangers had two hits, and the Rangers were 7-of-19 with runners in scoring position after going 0-for-25 going into the game.

Nathaniel Lowe put the Rangers on top in the 10th with a leadoff double off Sox reliever Matt Foster (1-1) to score ghost runner Charlie Culberson, who began the frame at second. Ezequiel Duran followed with a single, getting Lowe to third. A passed ball allowed Lowe to score.

The floodgates were just opening. Miller walked and Zach Reks singled to load the bases. Marcus Semien singled to left to bring home Duran and Miller for a four-run edge.

Rangers closer Joe Barlow finished things off in the bottom of the 10th and he was fortunate to have the cushion, as he gave up two runs (one earned) and two hits with one out before retiring Luis Robert on a pop-out and José Abreu on a fly ball to center field to end the game.

The extra-inning barrage made up for the first really poor start by Martin Perez this season. The lefty, who’s been the unquestioned ace of the Rangers staff, lasted just five innings and gave up seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits and two walks.

The White Sox built a 5-0 lead on Pérez after four innings. Jake Burger’s home run in the bottom of the fourth made it 5-0 Chicago.

The Rangers (27-31) had dropped seven of their previous nine games, and were on the verge of another setback before coming alive in the middle innings. A four-run fifth inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Adolis Garcia, pulled Texas within 5-4.

The Rangers were down 7-4 before scoring once in the sixth and twice in the seventh.

Miller’s sacrifice fly scored Duran to cut the lead to 7-5 in the sixth. The Rangers tied it in the seventh with a Kole Calhoun RBI double and a Jonah Heim RBI sacrifice fly.

The Rangers’ bullpen was exceptional, with Jesus Tinoco, Brock Burke, Matt Bush and Matt Moore (3-0) combining for one-hit baseball going into extra innings.

Chicago (27-30) won the series opener 8-3 Friday night. After leaving Chicago, the Rangers return to Arlington to open a three-game series against their Lone Star rival Houston Astros on Monday at Globe Life Field.

