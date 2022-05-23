Skip to main content

Speed To Burn: Eli White Among Fastest In MLB

While the outfielder's batting average has dropped recently, his speed will keep Eli White in the lineup

Texas Rangers outfielder Eli White has been clocked on the field this season at 32 MPH.

That's the second-fastest sprint speed in Major League Baseball this season, behind only Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. at 32.2 MPH. Yes, that’s the son of former Rangers pitcher Bobby Witt.

Last season White had the fastest sprint speed of all major league left fielders at 30.5 MPH.

Eli White

Eli White

Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Eli White (41) advances to score a run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park.

Eli White

Eli White / Spring Training

Eli White

It’s one of the reasons the Rangers are using him as a leadoff hitter and as a No. 9 hitter. That sounds odd, but his speed helps the Rangers in both locations in the order.

That speed is another reason the Rangers are likely to play through his inevitable slumps at the plate.

On Sunday, White played left field at hit leadoff against the Houston Astros. He went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts to drop his average to .194 in the 5-2 loss. He finished 0-for-10 for the four-game set. His average has been dropping the past couple of weeks, and it hasn’t stopped the Rangers from using him.

That's because his on-base percentage is still hovering over .300, which allows the Rangers to keep playing him despite the average dip.

And he has wheels.

Entering Tuesday’s game at the Los Angeles Angles, White has eight stolen bases and he hasn’t been caught yet this season. That puts him among the top five players in the American League. He’s the Rangers’ biggest threat once he gets on base.

He showed that off during the last homestand. Against Boston on May 14, an 11-3 loss to the Red Sox, White stole two bases in the first inning.

On May 16, the opener against the Angels, he led off and helped set the table in the Rangers’ six-run first inning, which set the tone for a three-game sweep. That was part of a 12-game on-base streak that lasted from April 25 to May 17.

The next day, White had a "Little League Homer," as his single and three-base error cleared the bases and led to the Rangers winning 10-5. White was timed at 14.79 seconds from home to home, which was the fastest time in the Majors this season, per Statcast.

May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.

Corey Seager

Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager and Marcus Semien

Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager

His speed doesn’t just come in handy on the basepaths, either. He can play both left field and center field, and he has three outfield assists this season, tied for third in the AL. He showed off his speed and arm in Friday’s game with Houston, as he threw out Aledmys Diaz at second when the pinch-hitter tried to stretch a single into a double.

Best of all, the Rangers are 10-6 in White’s last 16 starts. When he’s in the lineup, he helps influence the outcome.

White is trying to build on his 2021 season, during which he hit a slash of .177/.259/.308/.567 in 64 games, with six home runs and 15 RBI.

The Rangers seem intent on giving him every chance to improve.

