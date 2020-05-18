Texas Governor Greg Abbott Announces Pro Sports Can Return on May 31

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced at a press conference on Monday that professional sports, including Major League Baseball, will be allowed to resume on May 31. Spectators are prohibited from attending any games.

Other professional sports specifically named by Governor Abbott for resumption of operations are professional golf, auto-racing, softball, tennis, football, and basketball.

This is just one of several areas that is part of the next phase in the reopening of Texas that Abbott defined as "safe and strategic."

"Our goal is to find ways to coexist with COVID-19 as safely as possible," Abbott said to the citizens of Texas. "That includes continuing these safe practices that you've already adopted."

According to Abbott, ample supplies of personal protective equipments (PPE), an increase in COVID-19 testing, and the ability to identify and respond to COVID-19 hotspots have aided in establishing the next phase of reopening the state.

Major League Baseball, along with the rest of the sports world, have been put on hold since mid-March due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Many states implemented tight restrictions that forced leagues to shut down operations.

With Texas now being one of several states giving the green light for a return, it's one less hurdle that stands in the way of professional sports coming back in 2020.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.