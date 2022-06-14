Postgame Notes: Rangers 5, Astros 3

TEXAS completed its 14th come-from-behind victory of the season to secure a 3rd straight win…trailed, 3-2, after 7 innings, but pushed across 3 runs in the 8th to pull ahead, 5-3…was just the 3rd time this season to win when trailing after 7 innings, as club is now 3-23 in such contests…held Houston hitless (0-for-18, 3 BB) after the 3rd inning…combined for 11 hits tonight, and have 11+ hits in all 3 G of current win streak.

TAYLOR HEARN allowed 3 R-ER over 5.1 IP in his 12th start of the season (new career high)…exited in the 6th trailing, 3-1, but was removed from the decision after Texas leveled the score, 3-3, in the 8th…allowed all 3 runs in the first 2 frames (1-1st, 2-2nd), as Houston batters went 1-for-11 with 3 walks against him after the 2nd inning…has allowed exactly 3 runs in each of his last 4 GS (4.71 ERA), and is 4-3, 4.54 (20 ER/392 IP) in 8 GS since the beg. of May…no HR allowed in his last 3 GS (15.0 IP) after permitting 7 HR in his first 9 GS of 2022…has induced career high-tying 12 swing-and-miss strikes in each of his last 2 starts (4x, last Tues. at CLE-G2).

MARCUS SEMIEN tallied 3 singles and a walk, his 5th multi-hit showing in his last 8 G…is batting .325 (26-81) over his last 19 G (beg. 5/25) raise his season BA from .177 to season-high .226…11 stolen bases this season are 2nd-most on club (12-White) and just 4 shy of his career high (15 in 2021)…has gone perfect 9-for-last-9 in steal attempts since lone caught stealing on 5/4 at PHI.

EZEQUIEL DURAN finished 2-for-4 with a double, recording a game-tying RBI single in the 8th…has multiple hits in 3 straight and 5 of his first 9 career games, and has recorded extra bases on 4 of his first 12 career hits (2 HR, 2 2B)…is batting .364 (12-33) in last 8 G since going 0-for-3 in MLB debut on 6/4 vs. SEA.

ADOLIS GARCÍA went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk, and has reached base via H/BB in 14 of 25 plate appearances (10 H, 4 BB) over his last 5 G…has worked a walk in career-high 3 straight games (4 total BB) after drawing just one free pass in his previous 21 G prior to that span…robbed Yordan Alvarez of a 2-run HR at the right-field wall in the 5th inning, the 10th ‘HR robbery’ in the brief history of Globe Life Field (incl. 2020 postseason) according to Sports Info Solutions…recorded team-high 4th outfield assist of the season on a 9-2-6 putout of Michael Brantley in the 2nd.

BROCK BURKE retired all 6 batters faced over 2.0 scoreless frames spanning the 7th and 8th to earn his 4th win of the season…cut his season ERA to 0.83 (3 ER/32.2 IP), as he has allowed 1 R-0 ER over his last 12 G (21.0 IP) dating back to the beg. of May…tonight was his 11th relief outing of 2.0+ SHO IP this season, the most such outings by a Texas reliever since Josh Rupe in 2008 (also 11)…the last Ranger with more than 11 relief app. of 2.0+ SHO IP in a single season was Jeff Zimmerman in 1999 (14).

HOUSTON dropped to 37-24 overall, 6-3 vs TEX, and 21-14 on the road this season…have lost 4 of their last 5 games…gave up 5 R tonight, had previously held TEX to 3 or less runs in 7 of the first 8 games they have played this year…allowed 4 R on 6 H in the 7th and 8th innings after only allowing 1 R on 5 H in the first 6 innings…will look to avoid only their first series loss against the Rangers this year (2-0) and only their second series loss against TEX dating back to last year.

CRISTIAN JAVIER improved to 4-3 on the season, and 2-1 against TEX this season…allowed 4 H and 1 R-ER through the first 3.0 IP before settling down and allowing only 1 H and 0 R-ER through the next three innings…finished with the following line W, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R-ER, 3 BB, 7 SO, 91 pitches, 55 strikes…tied his season-high in IP (6.0) which also came against the Rangers on 5/20…

YORDAN ALVAREZ has reached base safely in 14 straight games after a 2-for-4 performance tonight…had two singles in the first three innings before having a potential HR robbed by Adolis Garcia in the 5th inning.

KYLE TUCKER extended his career-best hit streak to 12 games after a 1B in the first inning…it is the longest by an Astro this season…finished the game 1-for-3…he is hitting .348 15-43 since the streak began on May 28.

SHORTS: Brad Miller gave Texas its first lead of the night with an RBI single in the 8th, and his 5 game-winning RBI this season are 2nd-most among Rangers (6-Seager)…Leody Taveras went 1-for-3 with a single and walk in his season debut after being recalled from Round Rock (AAA) this afternoon, his 1st Major League action since 10/3/21 vs. CLE…Matt Moore retired all 3 batters faced in the 9th to record his 1st career save.