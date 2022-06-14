Skip to main content

Postgame Notes: Rangers 5, Astros 3

The Rangers come back from an early 3-0 deficit to win the series opener

TEXAS completed its 14th come-from-behind victory of the season to secure a 3rd straight win…trailed, 3-2, after 7 innings, but pushed across 3 runs in the 8th to pull ahead, 5-3…was just the 3rd time this season to win when trailing after 7 innings, as club is now 3-23 in such contests…held Houston hitless (0-for-18, 3 BB) after the 3rd inning…combined for 11 hits tonight, and have 11+ hits in all 3 G of current win streak.

TAYLOR HEARN allowed 3 R-ER over 5.1 IP in his 12th start of the season (new career high)…exited in the 6th trailing, 3-1, but was removed from the decision after Texas leveled the score, 3-3, in the 8th…allowed all 3 runs in the first 2 frames (1-1st, 2-2nd), as Houston batters went 1-for-11 with 3 walks against him after the 2nd inning…has allowed exactly 3 runs in each of his last 4 GS (4.71 ERA), and is 4-3, 4.54 (20 ER/392 IP) in 8 GS since the beg. of May…no HR allowed in his last 3 GS (15.0 IP) after permitting 7 HR in his first 9 GS of 2022…has induced career high-tying 12 swing-and-miss strikes in each of his last 2 starts (4x, last Tues. at CLE-G2).

MARCUS SEMIEN tallied 3 singles and a walk, his 5th multi-hit showing in his last 8 G…is batting .325 (26-81) over his last 19 G (beg. 5/25) raise his season BA from .177 to season-high .226…11 stolen bases this season are 2nd-most on club (12-White) and just 4 shy of his career high (15 in 2021)…has gone perfect 9-for-last-9 in steal attempts since lone caught stealing on 5/4 at PHI.

EZEQUIEL DURAN finished 2-for-4 with a double, recording a game-tying RBI single in the 8th…has multiple hits in 3 straight and 5 of his first 9 career games, and has recorded extra bases on 4 of his first 12 career hits (2 HR, 2 2B)…is batting .364 (12-33) in last 8 G since going 0-for-3 in MLB debut on 6/4 vs. SEA.

ADOLIS GARCÍA went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk, and has reached base via H/BB in 14 of 25 plate appearances (10 H, 4 BB) over his last 5 G…has worked a walk in career-high 3 straight games (4 total BB) after drawing just one free pass in his previous 21 G prior to that span…robbed Yordan Alvarez of a 2-run HR at the right-field wall in the 5th inning, the 10th ‘HR robbery’ in the brief history of Globe Life Field (incl. 2020 postseason) according to Sports Info Solutions…recorded team-high 4th outfield assist of the season on a 9-2-6 putout of Michael Brantley in the 2nd.

Jun 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) slides safely home past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (15) during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Rangers Rally Late to Beat Astros

Texas had issues with runners in scoring position until a three-run eighth inning

Texas Rangers Logo
Rangers Promote Former First-Round Pick to Triple-A Round Rock

A top 30 overall Texas prospect continues his journey back from two Tommy John surgeries

Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Pregame Notes: Rangers, Astros Open Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Monday’s matchup between Lone Star rivals Texas and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field

BROCK BURKE retired all 6 batters faced over 2.0 scoreless frames spanning the 7th and 8th to earn his 4th win of the season…cut his season ERA to 0.83 (3 ER/32.2 IP), as he has allowed 1 R-0 ER over his last 12 G (21.0 IP) dating back to the beg. of May…tonight was his 11th relief outing of 2.0+ SHO IP this season, the most such outings by a Texas reliever since Josh Rupe in 2008 (also 11)…the last Ranger with more than 11 relief app. of 2.0+ SHO IP in a single season was Jeff Zimmerman in 1999 (14).

HOUSTON dropped to 37-24 overall, 6-3 vs TEX, and 21-14 on the road this season…have lost 4 of their last 5 games…gave up 5 R tonight, had previously held TEX to 3 or less runs in 7 of the first 8 games they have played this year…allowed 4 R on 6 H in the 7th and 8th innings after only allowing 1 R on 5 H in the first 6 innings…will look to avoid only their first series loss against the Rangers this year (2-0) and only their second series loss against TEX dating back to last year.

CRISTIAN JAVIER improved to 4-3 on the season, and 2-1 against TEX this season…allowed 4 H and 1 R-ER through the first 3.0 IP before settling down and allowing only 1 H and 0 R-ER through the next three innings…finished with the following line W, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R-ER, 3 BB, 7 SO, 91 pitches, 55 strikes…tied his season-high in IP (6.0) which also came against the Rangers on 5/20…

YORDAN ALVAREZ has reached base safely in 14 straight games after a 2-for-4 performance tonight…had two singles in the first three innings before having a potential HR robbed by Adolis Garcia in the 5th inning.

KYLE TUCKER extended his career-best hit streak to 12 games after a 1B in the first inning…it is the longest by an Astro this season…finished the game 1-for-3…he is hitting .348 15-43 since the streak began on May 28.

SHORTS: Brad Miller gave Texas its first lead of the night with an RBI single in the 8th, and his 5 game-winning RBI this season are 2nd-most among Rangers (6-Seager)…Leody Taveras went 1-for-3 with a single and walk in his season debut after being recalled from Round Rock (AAA) this afternoon, his 1st Major League action since 10/3/21 vs. CLE…Matt Moore retired all 3 batters faced in the 9th to record his 1st career save.

Jun 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) slides safely home past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (15) during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Rangers Rally Late to Beat Astros

Texas Rangers Logo
Rangers Promote Former First-Round Pick to Triple-A Round Rock

Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Pregame Notes: Rangers, Astros Open Series

Mar 7, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; During the Frisco Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
Rangers Prospect Sets Frisco Record, Earns Award

Leody Taveras
Rangers Call Up Their April MiLB Player of Month

August 7, 2005 Arlington, Texas USA; Starting pitcher Chris Young #49 of the Texas Rangers stares down a Baltimore Orioles batter at Ameriquest Field. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Rangers History Today: When Chris Young Was a Player

Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) hits a double during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Rangers Outlast White Sox In Extra Innings

Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run with designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Pregame Notes: Rangers, White Sox, Finish Series

