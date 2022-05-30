Skip to main content

Rangers Squander Shot at Sweep In Loss to Athletics

Texas builds a 4-0 lead, but makes five errors and fail in their bid to get to .500 for the first time since 2019

The Oakland Athletics ended the Texas Rangers’ chance for a four-game sweep with a Jed Lowrie walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the night, as the A’s won, 6-5, on Sunday.

The Rangers (22-24) were attempting to get to .500 for the first time this season and for the first time since Sept. 12, 2019, when the Rangers were 74-74. The Rangers were also trying to claim a four-game sweep for the first time since 2019 and win five straight road games for the first time since 2018.

The Rangers made a season-high five errors in the game, and those errors led to two unearned Athletics runs.

“Pretty sloppy," Rangers manager Chris Woodward told Bally Sports Southwest after the game. "I don’t want to get into all the details but there were a lot of little things we didn’t do well — baserunning lack of execution, lack of good intent in the batter’s box. Our guys were tired. We played a lot of games.”

But, with Brett Martin (0-4) on the hill for Texas in a 5-5 game, couldn’t get out of a jam started when he allowed a leadoff single to Cristian Pache. Tony Kemp bunted out to Rangers third baseman Andy Ibáñez, followed by a Ramón Laureano groundout to Martin, which allowed Pache to move to second. 

Lowrie was down to his last strike when he laced a single to left field to Rangers outfielder Charlie Culberson, who had to pivot quickly to make a throw home, which was well right of the plate as Pache scored.

The Rangers built a 4-0 lead, lost it in the bottom of the eighth and then tied the game in the top of the ninth as Marcus Semien drew a one-out walk from Athletics reliever Dany Jimenez (2-2) and then stole second. After Jimenez got Corey Seager to ground out, Semien advanced to third. Jimenez then threw a 1-1 pitch in the dirt to Adolis García, which got past catcher Sean Murphy, and Semien scored from third.

The Athletics (20-30) avoided being swept by the Rangers in a four-game set in Oakland for the first time since 1977.

Texas built a 4-0 leads in the first five innings, which seemed to be carryover from Saturday’s explosion. Seager hit a solo home run in the first inning, which made him the first Ranger and the first Major League shortstop to hit 10 home runs this season. It was also Seager’s second straight game with a home run.

In the third, Brad Miller hit his own solo shot to put the Rangers up 2-0.

In the top of the fifth, the Rangers added two more. Nathaniel Lowe led off with a single, followed by an Ibáñez double. Miller singled Lowe home and moved Ibáñez to third. After Eli White struck out, Semien — who hit his first home of the season on Saturday — singled to right, driving in Ibáñez. That led the Athletics to pull starting pitcher James Kaprielian from the game.

Sam Selman retired the final two Rangers in the fifth. Kaprielian left the game in line for the loss, having given up six hits and four runs in 4 1/3rd innings with two strikeouts.

Miller — who had two hits for the Rangers — left with hip tightness in the fifth inning and was replaced by Culberson.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Athletics chased Rangers starter Dane Dunning, who to that point hadn’t allowed a run, which was a trend for Dunning. He went into the game with a 1.86 earned run average in three outings against Oakland.

Lowrie had a leadoff single. After Seth Brown struck out, Murphy doubled to left and scored Lowrie. Then Dunning walked Luis Barrera, which led to Rangers manager Chris Woodward pulling Dunning for reliever Dennis Santana.

That didn’t slow the Athletics down. Former Ranger Elvis Andrus doubled to left, which scored Murphy and moved Barrera to third. Then Kevin Smith grounded back to Santana, who threw home so Heim could tag out Barrera for the second out. But Andrus was now at third.

Pache hit a grounder to Ibáñez at third that could have ended the inning. But Ibáñez couldn’t handle it and was charged for an error. That allowed Andrus to score to cut the Rangers’ lead to 4-3. Santana then got Kemp to fly out to end the inning.

Dunning was charged for all three runs in the fifth, though only two were earned. His 4 1/3rd innings was his shortest outing in May, as he gave up seven hits and three walks while striking out five. 

The Rangers nearly scored in the top of the seventh as White hit a slow roller to Athletics first baseman Seth Brown, who threw home to Murphy and he tagged out Ibáñez. The Rangers challenged the call, saying that Murphy blocked Ibáñez’s path to the plate, but the call was upheld.

The Athletics took the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Oakland tied the game as pinch-hitter Chad Pinder singled to the gap in left-center field to bring home Kemp. The Rangers then intentionally walked Murphy to load the bases with one out.

Rangers reliever John King got Sheldon Neuse to ground to Semien, but his throw to Heim for the force out was in the dirt and Heim couldn’t field it, which allowed Laureano to score and give the Athletics the lead.

