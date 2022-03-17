Skip to main content

Rangers to Premiere 'Facing Nolan' at Globe Life Field on May 1

The Texas Rangers will premiere 'Facing Nolan' at Globe Life Field, which is a documentary about the life and career of legendary Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers, in conjunction with The Ranch Productions and Utopia, announced Wednesday that Globe Life Field will be the location of the first major public screening of Facing Nolan. 

The new documentary is about the life and career of legendary Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, who played his final five seasons with the Rangers from 1989-93. The 105-minute documentary will be shown on the in-park video boards following the Rangers' game with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 1, which is the 31st anniversary of Ryan’s seventh and final no-hitter in 1991 against Toronto at Arlington Stadium.

Tickets for the May 1 game include the screening of Facing Nolan, plus an on-field Q-and-A with Ryan and Rangers Hall of Fame public address announcer Chuck Morgan.

Nolan Ryan
Jun 6, 1991; Kansas City, MO, USA, FILE PHOTO; Texas Rangers pitcher (34) Nolan Ryan delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals at Royals Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by USA TODAY Sports

Facing Nolan debuted in three screenings during this week’s South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. The May 1 screening at Globe Life Field will be the first major public premiere.

The documentary was produced by Russell Wayne Groves and directed by Bradley Jackson. Reid Ryan, David Check, Reese Ryan, Don Sanders, Ricky Smart II and the "Ryan Express" himself were all executive producers.

Facing Nolan also features interviews with some of the most influential names in Rangers and MLB history. Along the many names listed: Nolan Ryan, President George W. Bush, Craig Biggio, Steve Buechele, George Brett, Rod Carew, Roger Clemens, Tom Grieve, Tom House, Randy Johnson, Pete Rose, Iván 'Pudge' Rodríguez, Bobby Valentine, Dave Winfield, Bobby Witt and many others. 

A number of interviews were filmed in 2021 at Globe Life Field.

Jun 1, 2020; Arlington, Texas, United States; A shadow box featuring Texas Rangers former pitcher Nolan Ryan is seen on the concourse during the first day of public tours at Globe Life Field.
Nolan Ryan / Robin Ventura

