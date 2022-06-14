Rangers Promote Reliever To Triple-A Round Rock

Texas made a pitching move for the second straight day, giving a reliever a chance at the system's highest level

The Texas Rangers promoted a pitching prospect, Chase Lee, from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, according to a report from MLB.com.

Lee is not among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, per MLB.com. But he’s produced as a reliever for the RoughRiders so far this season.

He’s thrown 24 innings and given up just seven earned runs. He’s collected five saves and boasts an ERA of 2.25.

Lee, a product of the University of Alabama, is zooming through the Rangers’ system. A right-hander, Lee was a sixth-round pick by the Rangers last July (No. 164 overall).

After signing with the Rangers, he joined the Arizona League Rangers before going to Frisco to end the 2021 season. At Arizona, he threw in just one inning, giving up a hit on 10 pitches. With Frisco, he made 13 appearances, had a 3.71 ERA, gave up 11 hits, seven runs and three walks while striking out 27. He also had three saves.

This season at Frisco, along with giving up just seven runs, he’s also allowed 16 hits and eight walks, along with striking out 30. He’s made 21 appearances.

It was the second straight day in which the Rangers promoted a pitcher from Double-A to Triple-A. On Monday, the Rangers promoted Cole Ragans, one of their Top 30 prospects and a former first-round pick, to the Express. The left-hander is expected to start on Thursday against Sugar Land.

Ragans has been with the Rangers since 2016 and missed three seasons due to Tommy John surgeries and the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season. He is ranked as the Rangers’ No. 29 prospect.

