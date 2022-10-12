Skip to main content

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Josh Smith

Josh Smith, one of the pieces from the Joey Gallo trade, should be in contention for an Opening Day roster spot in 2023.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

OF/IF Josh Smith

Statistics for 2022: Smith played 73 games with the Rangers. He batted .197/.307/.249/.556 in 213 at-bats (42-of-213). He scored 23 runs, had 53 total bases, hit five doubles and two home runs (one inside-the-park). He drove in 16 runs. He walked 28 times, struck out 50 times, stole four bases and was caught stealing three times. Smith played four different positions for the Rangers — two games at second base, 36 games at third base, six games and shortstop and 24 games in left field. He had one error in 152 total chances.

Season Transactions: Smith began the season at Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers called Smith up on May 30 and put him on the injured list on June 4. The Rangers sent him to Round Rock on an injury rehab assignment on June 15 and recalled him on June 21. The Rangers sent Smith back to Round Rock on Aug. 21 and recalled him on Sept. 8. He spent the rest of the season with the Rangers.

Season Summary: Had Josh Jung not gotten hurt during spring training, it’s possible Smith might not have been called up. The Rangers called Smith up to play third base, but he was hurt less than a week later (which paved the way for Ezequiel Duran to be called up from Double-A Frisco). Once he returned, the Rangers had Smith play left field as Duran played third. Smith showed off his versatility by playing four positions and only being charged with one error. He had difficulty with consistency at the plate, however.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Zak Kent

Zak Kent is one of more than a dozen pitchers among the Rangers' Top 30 prospects, and he could be close to a call-up.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Playoff Tracker: ALDS, NLDS Game One Results

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

By Matthew Postins
aj alexy
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: A.J. Alexy

A.J. Alexy is a long-time minor league pitcher who wasn't able to find a consistent place with Texas in 2022.

By Matthew Postins

Contract Status: Smith is a rookie and under team control for the foreseeable future.

What’s next: Smith is a bit further ahead of Duran in proving to the Rangers that he could be, at the worse, a super-utility player. It says something that the Rangers threw Smith into left field with no experience at the Major League level at the position, and he played well. He has a quick step at his natural infield position and meshed well with both second baseman Marcus Semien and shortstop Corey Seager. The glove is up to the task. So is Smith’s speed on the basepaths. But he has to get on base more often, which means raising the batting average and drawing more walks. He’s a candidate for the Opening Day roster.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy 

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Josh Smith

Josh Smith, one of the pieces from the Joey Gallo trade, should be in contention for an Opening Day roster spot in 2023.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

OF/IF Josh Smith

Statistics for 2022: Smith played 73 games with the Rangers. He batted .197/.307/.249/.556 in 213 at-bats (42-of-213). He scored 23 runs, had 53 total bases, hit five doubles and two home runs (one inside-the-park). He drove in 16 runs. He walked 28 times, struck out 50 times, stole four bases and was caught stealing three times. Smith played four different positions for the Rangers — two games at second base, 36 games at third base, six games and shortstop and 24 games in left field. He had one error in 152 total chances.

Season Transactions: Smith began the season at Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers called Smith up on May 30 and put him on the injured list on June 4. The Rangers sent him to Round Rock on an injury rehab assignment on June 15 and recalled him on June 21. The Rangers sent Smith back to Round Rock on Aug. 21 and recalled him on Sept. 8. He spent the rest of the season with the Rangers.

Season Summary: Had Josh Jung not gotten hurt during spring training, it’s possible Smith might not have been called up. The Rangers called Smith up to play third base, but he was hurt less than a week later (which paved the way for Ezequiel Duran to be called up from Double-A Frisco). Once he returned, the Rangers had Smith play left field as Duran played third. Smith showed off his versatility by playing four positions and only being charged with one error. He had difficulty with consistency at the plate, however.

Contract Status: Smith is a rookie and under team control for the foreseeable future.

What’s next: Smith is a bit further ahead of Duran in proving to the Rangers that he could be, at the worse, a super-utility player. It says something that the Rangers threw Smith into left field with no experience at the Major League level at the position, and he played well. He has a quick step at his natural infield position and meshed well with both second baseman Marcus Semien and shortstop Corey Seager. The glove is up to the task. So is Smith’s speed on the basepaths. But he has to get on base more often, which means raising the batting average and drawing more walks. He’s a candidate for the Opening Day roster.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy 

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Zak Kent

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Playoff Tracker: ALDS, NLDS Game One Results

By Matthew Postins
aj alexy
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: A.J. Alexy

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers First-Round Pick Sharp in AFL Start

By Matthew Postins
Chris Young
News

Can Rangers GM Chris Young Build a Winner?

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Alejandro Osuna

By Matthew Postins
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Ezequiel Duran

By Matthew Postins
Aug 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) reacts after a pitch during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers To Start Martin Perez Negotiations

By Matthew Postins