Texas Rangers Announce 60-Man Player Pool for 2020 Season

Chris Halicke

It looks like "Summer Camp" is the official term the Texas Rangers are going with for the next few weeks. 

The Ranger officially announced their 60-man pool for the 2020 season on Sunday. All 30 clubs had until 3 p.m. CST to submit their rosters to Major League Baseball. The Rangers decided on 55 players for now, giving them flexibility to add players. According to a team source, RHPs Juan Nicasio and Edinson Volquez will be added to the roster in the coming days. 

Here's the full 60-man player pool as of Sunday:

Pitchers

  • Kolby Allard
  • Cody Allen*
  • Wes Benjamin*
  • Jesse Chavez
  • Demarcus Evans
  • Luke Farrell
  • Luis Garcia*
  • Ian Gibaut*
  • Kyle Gibson
  • Nick Goody
  • Taylor Hearn
  • Jimmy Herget*
  • Jonathan Hernandez
  • Wei-Chieh Huang*
  • Ariel Jurado
  • Corey Kluber
  • Derek Law*
  • José Leclerc
  • Jordan Lyles
  • Lance Lynn
  • Brett Martin
  • Mike Minor
  • Rafael Montero
  • Joe Palumbo
  • Tyler Phillips
  • Joely Rodriguez
  • Alex Speas*

Catchers

  • Robinson Chirinos
  • Nick Ciuffo*
  • Tim Federowicz*
  • Sam Huff*
  • Jeff Mathis
  • Blake Swihart*
  • Jose Trevino

Infielders

  • Elvis Andrus
  • Sherten Apostel
  • Greg Bird*
  • Todd Frazier
  • Ronald Guzmán
  • Andy Ibáñez*
  • Josh Jung*
  • Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  • Rougned Odor
  • Yadiel Rivera*
  • Anderson Tejeda

Outfielders

  • Willie Calhoun
  • Shin-Soo Choo
  • Joey Gallo
  • Adolis Garcia
  • Scott Heineman
  • Rob Refsnyder*
  • Danny Santana
  • Nick Solak
  • Leody Taveras
  • Eli White*

*Non 40-man roster players

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

