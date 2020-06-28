Texas Rangers Announce 60-Man Player Pool for 2020 Season

It looks like "Summer Camp" is the official term the Texas Rangers are going with for the next few weeks.

The Ranger officially announced their 60-man pool for the 2020 season on Sunday. All 30 clubs had until 3 p.m. CST to submit their rosters to Major League Baseball. The Rangers decided on 55 players for now, giving them flexibility to add players. According to a team source, RHPs Juan Nicasio and Edinson Volquez will be added to the roster in the coming days.

Here's the full 60-man player pool as of Sunday:

Pitchers

Kolby Allard

Cody Allen*

Wes Benjamin*

Jesse Chavez

Demarcus Evans

Luke Farrell

Luis Garcia*

Ian Gibaut*

Kyle Gibson

Nick Goody

Taylor Hearn

Jimmy Herget*

Jonathan Hernandez

Wei-Chieh Huang*

Ariel Jurado

Corey Kluber

Derek Law*

José Leclerc

Jordan Lyles

Lance Lynn

Brett Martin

Mike Minor

Rafael Montero

Joe Palumbo

Tyler Phillips

Joely Rodriguez

Alex Speas*

Catchers

Robinson Chirinos

Nick Ciuffo*

Tim Federowicz*

Sam Huff*

Jeff Mathis

Blake Swihart*

Jose Trevino

Infielders

Elvis Andrus

Sherten Apostel

Greg Bird*

Todd Frazier

Ronald Guzmán

Andy Ibáñez*

Josh Jung*

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Rougned Odor

Yadiel Rivera*

Anderson Tejeda

Outfielders

Willie Calhoun

Shin-Soo Choo

Joey Gallo

Adolis Garcia

Scott Heineman

Rob Refsnyder*

Danny Santana

Nick Solak

Leody Taveras

Eli White*

*Non 40-man roster players

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

