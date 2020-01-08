Rangers Maven
Texas Rangers Announce Game Times for 2020 Season

Chris Halicke

The 2020 season is filled with excitement for Rangers fans. With the opening of a new ballpark and an improved roster hoping to contend for playoff baseball, fans have a lot to look forward to in 2020. 

On Wednesday, the Rangers announced the game times for all 81 home games at Globe Life Field for the upcoming season. 

While this isn't earth-shattering news, there is one significant change to what's been the norm for several seasons. Sunday afternoon games are now at 1:35 P.M., while first pitch has regularly been at 2:05 P.M. in the past. 

Opening Day at Globe Life Field will be March 31st against the Los Angeles Angels at 3:05 P.M., following a four-game series in Seattle to start the regular season. September 27th's regular season finale, hosting the Seattle Mariners, will be at 2:05 P.M.

All of the Saturday home games will now be at 6:05 P.M., with the exception of three 3:05 P.M. starts, including July 4th's matchup with the Chicago White Sox. The 6:05 P.M. start time is also a change from the norm, whereas most of the Saturday night games were at 7:05 P.M. or even 8:05 P.M. in the past.

There are also a couple of odd first pitch times for matinee games. April 15th's game hosting the Yankees and May 28th against the Nationals will be 3:05 P.M. first pitch instead of the usual 1:05 P.M. times for matinees. 

All times are subject to change by Major League Baseball. Most of the games that are subject to change are weekend games, usually Sunday games in case the Rangers get flexed into a prime time slot. As for now, none of the Rangers' Sunday games are in prime time. 

