Texas Rangers and Arlington ISD Strike Deal for High School Football Games at Globe Life Park

The Texas Rangers have taken the next step in further plans for Globe Life Park, its former home of 26 years.

The Rangers and the Arlington Independent School District officially announced on Friday that they have finalized an agreement to play a minimum of 14 regular season high school football games at Globe Life Park in 2020.

The agreement was approved by the Arlington ISD at its board meeting late Thursday afternoon.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for our district at Globe Life Park,” Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said in a press release. “This will provide a unique and lasting experience not only for our football players, but also for our students, cheer teams, bands, families and everyone coming to the park. We have always had an outstanding relationship with the Texas Rangers, and this just adds another layer to that."

The agreement was finalized the following week after the XFL announced its suspension of operations. The XFL's Dallas Renegades were occupying the former home of the Rangers, after it went through a $10 million renovation to house the Renegades and the North Texas Soccer Club of the USL League One, an affiliate of Major League Soccer's FC Dallas. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is also in the process of moving some 120 of its employees into the centerfield office building at Globe Life Park after signing a 15-year lease.

“The Rangers have been notified by the XFL of their intent to suspend operations. The club has a multi-year agreement with the league for the use of Globe Life Park and we are waiting for more information on what ultimately may happen,” the Rangers said in a statement sent to Sports Illustrated’s Inside The Rangers last week.

“We have an agreement with North Texas Soccer Club to play its games in the venue and we expect to have other events, including high school football, scheduled as well. The Rangers expect Globe Life Park to be a successful multipurpose facility in the months and years ahead.”

Those plans for high school football were finalized with this agreement with the Arlington ISD.

Six of Arlington’s high schools will host at least one game at Globe Life Park. The opening game is scheduled for Thursday, August 27 between Lamar and Euless Trinity High Schools. The final regular season game is scheduled for Thursday, November 5. Of course, these dates should be considered tentative due to the coronavirus crisis. The public health situation will likely dictate when or if these games take place.

“The Rangers want to thank the Arlington Independent School District for helping make Globe Life Park in Arlington a destination for high school football,” Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment Sean Decker said in a press release. “We are certainly hoping to have the honor of hosting these high school games this fall.

"However, the safety and health of everyone in Arlington is the main consideration, and we’ll await further guidance and information from the City.”

